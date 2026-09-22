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Kremlin says it welcomes fact that Germany's AfD wants dialogue with Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it welcomes fact that Germany's AfD wants dialogue with Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Politics Russia Germany International Relations Energy

Kremlin Welcomes Germany’s AfD Call for Russia Dialogue, Cites Rising Political Pressure

Kremlin Response to AfD and German Political Dynamics

AfD’s Electoral Success and Political Implications

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed the fact that Germany's far-right AfD party wants dialogue with Moscow, contrasting that with what it called the confrontational stance of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany took first place in a state election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, building on its victory in Saxony-Anhalt state two weeks earlier and intensifying political pressure on Merz.

Preparations for Russia-Germany Dialogue

Reuters reported last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin's top economic envoy and the AfD leadership had begun preparations to meet next year to discuss restarting gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

Kremlin’s Official Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he had no information about reported attempts by the AfD to establish contact with Moscow.

"However, as a political force in Germany - one that is currently popular, showing a steady upward trend and talking about the expediency of establishing relations with our country - this can't fail to appeal to us," he said.

Contrasting Approaches: AfD vs. Chancellor Merz

Peskov said Merz, on the other hand, had made only confrontational remarks about Russia.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD’s strong showings in September state elections in Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania and Saxony‑Anhalt are shifting German political dynamics, sparking concern over far‑right gains (investing.com)
  • Reuters reports Kremlin envoy and AfD leaders are preparing talks next year on resuming Russian gas supplies, highlighting energy diplomacy backchannel (internazionale.it)
  • Merz’s CDU suffered historic losses—the worst regional election results since WWII—which have weakened his authority as AfD pushes closer to mainstream influence (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Kremlin welcome AfD's interest in dialogue?
The Kremlin appreciates AfD's willingness to establish relations with Russia, especially as the party's popularity rises in Germany.
How does the Kremlin view Chancellor Friedrich Merz's position on Russia?
The Kremlin considers Merz's stance confrontational compared to AfD's openness for dialogue.
Are there preparations for talks between AfD and Russian officials?
Reuters reported that Russian officials and AfD leaders plan to discuss restarting gas supplies to Germany next year.
Did Dmitry Peskov confirm contact with AfD?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on official contacts but welcomed AfD's approach.

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