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Trump's ICC order violates free speech, advocacy groups say in lawsuit - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump's ICC order violates free speech, advocacy groups say in lawsuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Advocacy Groups Sue Trump Administration Over ICC Sanctions, Cite Free Speech Rights

Legal Challenge Against ICC Sanctions and International Response

By Simon Lewis

Background of the Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Two U.S.-based advocacy groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday,  arguing that sanctions imposed on the International Criminal Court (ICC) violate constitutional free speech protections after U.S. officials launched a diplomatic campaign this week aimed at dismantling the court. 

President Donald Trump and other U.S. politicians have long said that the ICC should not have the authority to investigate or prosecute Americans, particularly members of the military. On Monday, the administration said the court posed a threat to U.S. sovereignty and pledged to expand sanctions, including travel bans for ICC staff, while increasing diplomatic pressure on the Hague-based court, drawing criticism from European allies. 

Details of the Executive Order and Advocacy Groups' Claims

In a lawsuit filed at a federal court in New York,  Democracy for the Arab World Now and the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide sought to block Trump's February 2025 executive order, under which sanctions have been imposed on ICC judges and prosecutors and Palestinian human rights groups who called for the court to investigate allegations that the U.S. and Israel may have committed war crimes during the war in Gaza. 

The groups say they have refrained from filing submissions with the ICC and coordinating advocacy with those hit by the sanctions, including Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for Palestine, for fear of fines and potential prison terms, according to a copy of their complaint seen by Reuters.

Free Speech and Political Expression Concerns

“The Trump administration is using the blunt instrument of economic sanctions not only to punish human rights defenders but to police the political expression of millions of Americans,” Omar Shakir, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, said in a statement.

Trump's opposition toward the ICC goes back to his first term. A similar executive order Trump issued in 2020 was blocked by a judge, who said it likely violated the First Amendment, before being rescinded by President Joe Biden's administration in 2021.

International and European Reactions

EU and Netherlands Support for the ICC

EU, NETHERLANDS BACK COURT

Trump officials last year launched a new effort to penalize ICC officials after the ⁠ICC issued an arrest warrant for his ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. Three ICC judges have separately sued the Trump administration over the sanctions.

In March 2020, ICC prosecutors opened an ​investigation in Afghanistan that included looking into possible crimes by U.S. troops, but since 2021, it has deprioritized the role of ​the U.S. and focused ⁠on alleged crimes committed by the Afghan government and Taliban forces.

Statements from the EU and Netherlands

The court, which is based in the Netherlands, has taken no steps to investigate U.S. personnel in recent years. The EU on Tuesday reiterated its support for the ICC and said it was committed to the fight against impunity. 

"Attacks or threats against the court, elected officials, personnel or those cooperating with the court are simply not acceptable. And let's also recall that the ICC does not target sovereign states, nor does it constitute a threat to their sovereignty, " EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a briefing.

The Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands said independent courts and tribunals must be able to carry out their mandate unimpeded. "We have noted the U.S. statements, the position is not a new one, but we are worried about the hardened tone,"  the ministry said in a message to Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Lewis in Washington; additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • The February 6, 2025 executive order (EO 14203) authorized asset freezes and travel bans targeting ICC officials and those aiding court investigations, including judges, prosecutors, a UN rapporteur, and Palestinian human rights groups (hrw.org).
  • The advocacy groups—Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and Taxpayers Alliance Against Genocide—claim the order has chilled their participation in ICC-related advocacy and submissions due to risk of fines or imprisonment (theguardian.com).
  • Legal precedents include earlier challenges to Trump ICC sanctions: In 2025, separate lawsuits argued similar First Amendment violations, including one by human rights advocates over restrictions on aiding ICC prosecutor Karim Khan (theguardian.com).
  • On February 23, 2026, a federal court issued a permanent injunction against enforcement of EO 14203 in one case, ruling it likely violates First and Fifth Amendment rights of U.S. law professors engaging with the ICC (justiceinitiative.org).
  • International reaction: The EU and Netherlands reaffirmed support for the ICC, condemning sanctions as attacks on independent justice; civil society groups also called for a coordinated global response (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are advocacy groups suing the Trump administration over ICC sanctions?
They argue that the sanctions violate constitutional free speech rights by preventing advocacy and submissions to the International Criminal Court.
What executive order is being challenged in the lawsuit?
Trump's February 2025 executive order, which imposed sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors, and associated human rights groups.
How have the ICC sanctions affected advocacy groups?
Groups have refrained from filing submissions and coordinating advocacy with sanctioned parties due to fear of fines and imprisonment.
What was the EU's response to the US sanctions on the ICC?
The EU reiterated its support for the ICC and condemned threats or attacks against the court and its personnel.
Has a similar Trump executive order been challenged before?
Yes. A similar 2020 order was blocked by a judge for likely violating the First Amendment and was later rescinded by the Biden administration.

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