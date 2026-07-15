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Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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headlines security International Relations Russia NATO

Latvia’s President: Russia Attempted Sabotage Against NATO Member States

Allegations of Russian Sabotage Efforts in the Baltics

Statements from Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics

VILNIUS, July 15 (Reuters) - Information from NATO member nations, including Lithuania and Latvia, shows that Russia has made various attempts to conduct sabotage, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday.

Details from the Press Conference

"Information we are getting from Lithuanian, Latvian and other NATO states, from various agencies there, shows various attempts to do sabotage and to lower the security in our states," Rinkevics said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Unspecified Targets of Sabotage Attempts

Rinkevics did not specify which countries the attempts had been directed at.

Response from Lithuania

Intelligence on Planned Attacks

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and the Baltic nation will tighten security around energy and transport sites as a precaution, Nauseda said in an interview published earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sytas Andrius, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvian intelligence, corroborated by Lithuania and other NATO states, indicates Russian sabotage attempts targeting regional security
  • Lithuania is responding to credible threats against infrastructure by tightening protection of energy and transport facilities
  • These developments align with broader regional concerns over Russian hybrid warfare—encompassing sabotage, drone incursions, and undersea cable threats

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Latvia's president say about Russia's actions?
Latvia's president stated that Russia has made attempts to conduct sabotage in NATO member states, based on information from various agencies.
Which countries are concerned about Russian sabotage attempts?
Latvia and Lithuania, as well as other NATO states, have expressed concerns about Russian attempts to lower security.
What measures is Lithuania taking against possible Russian attacks?
Lithuania plans to tighten security around energy and transport infrastructure following intelligence reports on possible Russian attacks.
Were specific countries targeted by Russia's sabotage attempts identified?
Latvia's president did not specify which countries the Russian sabotage attempts were directed at.
Who provided the information about Russia's sabotage attempts?
The information comes from various agencies in NATO member states, including Latvia and Lithuania.

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