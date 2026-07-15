Latvia’s President: Russia Attempted Sabotage Against NATO Member States

Allegations of Russian Sabotage Efforts in the Baltics

Statements from Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics

VILNIUS, July 15 (Reuters) - Information from NATO member nations, including Lithuania and Latvia, shows that Russia has made various attempts to conduct sabotage, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday.

Details from the Press Conference

"Information we are getting from Lithuanian, Latvian and other NATO states, from various agencies there, shows various attempts to do sabotage and to lower the security in our states," Rinkevics said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Unspecified Targets of Sabotage Attempts

Rinkevics did not specify which countries the attempts had been directed at.

Response from Lithuania

Intelligence on Planned Attacks

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and the Baltic nation will tighten security around energy and transport sites as a precaution, Nauseda said in an interview published earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sytas Andrius, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)