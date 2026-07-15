Kremlin Rejects Lithuania’s Claims of Planned Russian Attacks, Citing Militarisation

Kremlin Denies Lithuanian Allegations and Warns of NATO Militarisation

Background and Lithuanian Claims

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected Lithuanian allegations that Moscow is planning attacks on the country's infrastructure, describing them as a pretext for militarisation against Russia.

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and security around energy and transport sites will be tightened as a precaution, President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview on Wednesday.

Kremlin’s Response

Peskov’s Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "This is simply the latest batch of scare stories designed to continue brainwashing the population and preparing it for further militarisation.

Accusations Against NATO

Claims of Enemy Framing

"To achieve this, they need to cast another country - in this case, ours - as the enemy, and use that pretext to continue building up NATO military infrastructure in all its forms across the Baltic states."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)