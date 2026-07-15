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Headlines

Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Russia Lithuania security

Kremlin Rejects Lithuania’s Claims of Planned Russian Attacks, Citing Militarisation

Kremlin Denies Lithuanian Allegations and Warns of NATO Militarisation

Background and Lithuanian Claims

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected Lithuanian allegations that Moscow is planning attacks on the country's infrastructure, describing them as a pretext for militarisation against Russia.

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and security around energy and transport sites will be tightened as a precaution, President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview on Wednesday.

Kremlin’s Response

Peskov’s Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "This is simply the latest batch of scare stories designed to continue brainwashing the population and preparing it for further militarisation.

Accusations Against NATO

Claims of Enemy Framing

"To achieve this, they need to cast another country - in this case, ours - as the enemy, and use that pretext to continue building up NATO military infrastructure in all its forms across the Baltic states."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labelled Lithuania’s claims as “scare stories” intended to brainwash the public and facilitate NATO buildup in the Baltics. (internazionale.it)
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, citing intelligence, announced tightened security around critical infrastructure including energy and transport sites. (lrt.lt)
  • The alert comes amid a series of regional security incidents, such as drone incursions into Baltic airspace and suspected Russian-linked sabotage attempts, heightening tensions and prompting NATO air defences to be reinforced. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Lithuania make against Russia?
Lithuania alleged that Russia is planning attacks on its infrastructure, prompting increased security at energy and transport sites.
How did the Kremlin respond to Lithuania’s claims?
The Kremlin rejected the allegations, calling them scare stories and a pretext for militarisation against Russia.
What reason did the Kremlin give for Lithuania’s allegations?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations are intended to brainwash the population and justify further NATO military build-up in the Baltic states.
What measures is Lithuania taking following the allegations?
Lithuania is tightening security around energy and transport infrastructure as a precaution.

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