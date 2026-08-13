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Finance

UK property firm Savills's H1 profit jumps on North America strength; warns of uncertainty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Savills Reports 47% H1 Profit Increase as North America Drives Growth, Warns of Uncertainty

Financial Performance and Market Insights

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British property firm Savills posted a 47% rise in half-year underlying profit, strengthened by an improvement in North America business and its transactional business, but cautioned about unpredictability in deal timings amid wider economic uncertainty. 

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

Underlying Profit Growth

• The company's underlying pretax profit rose 47% to £34.3 million ($46.24 million) for the six months ended June 30.

North America Performance

• North America's performance stood out, swinging to an underlying profit of £2.6 million from a £6.5 million loss a year earlier, buoyed by restructuring benefits, strong leasing, and the U.S. driving robust M&A activity.

Strategic Acquisitions and Expansion

Eastdil Secured Acquisition

• Savills completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of U.S. real estate investment bank Eastdil Secured in July, a deal which expanded its U.S. and capital-markets presence.

Investor Appetite and Market Trends

• Robust investor appetite for data centers, industrial assets and senior living in the United States also offset a hit to sentiment in its other markets.

Market Challenges and Outlook

Economic and Political Uncertainty

• The company said the escalation of the Middle East conflict and political change in the UK have left investors wary of higher interest rates, weighing on activity in its key domestic market.

Deal Pipeline and Revenue Predictability

• Savills cautioned that while its transactional pipelines were growing, persistent macroeconomic volatility made it hard to predict when those deals would convert into revenue.

CEO Statement

• "...Although transaction timelines are hard to predict in the current environment, I am confident that we are well positioned to deliver value to our clients," CEO Simon Shaw said.

Future Expectations

• The firm reaffirmed its 2026 expectations for the enlarged group, including the newly acquired Eastdil Secured.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying pretax profit jumped 47% to £34.3 m in H1 ended June 30, 2026, powered by a North America swing to £2.6 m underlying profit from a £6.5 m loss a year earlier.
  • Acquisition of Eastdil Secured (≈$1.1 bn, completed July 2026) strengthens Savills’ US capital‑markets presence with expected medium‑term synergies and earnings accretion.
  • Despite growing transactional pipelines and strong US investor demand (data centres, industrial, senior living), wider economic and geopolitical volatility—Middle East conflict and UK political shifts—make deal‑timing unpredictable.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Savills's underlying H1 pretax profit rise?
Savills's underlying pretax profit rose 47% to £34.3 million for the six months ended June 30.
What drove Savills's profit growth in the first half of the year?
Improved performance in North America, restructuring benefits, strong leasing, and robust M&A activity contributed to Savills's profit growth.
What major acquisition did Savills complete in July?
Savills completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of U.S. real estate investment bank Eastdil Secured in July.
What challenges did Savills caution about despite profit growth?
Savills warned of unpredictability in deal timings and persistent macroeconomic volatility, especially due to wider economic uncertainty and higher interest rates.
What is Savills's outlook for the coming years?
Savills reaffirmed its 2026 expectations for the enlarged group, including the newly acquired Eastdil Secured.

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