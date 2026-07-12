UK to Spend £250 Million Protecting Jewish Communities Amid Antisemitic Threats

Government Announces Major Security Funding for Jewish Communities

Overview of Funding and Security Measures

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain will spend over £250 million ($335 million) across the next three years to better protect its Jewish communities, the government said on Monday, following a series of recent antisemitic attacks.

The funding will deliver over 500 additional officers across England and Wales, boosting security in Jewish neighbourhoods and around schools, synagogues and community centres, the government said.

Recent Antisemitic Attacks and Increased Threat Level

There has been a string of attacks on Jewish-linked sites in ​the capital, including the torching of four Jewish community ambulances in March. In April, Britain raised its national terrorism ​threat level to "severe" from "substantial" in response to an antisemitic stabbing attack in north London.

Details of the Security Package

The new package, which is on top of a £25 million funding announced following the stabbings in April, includes around 300 additional officers in London and around 80 in Greater Manchester — where a synagogue was attacked last year — alongside £43 million for forces serving other areas with significant Jewish populations.

Statements from Government Officials

"The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one," outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in Monday's statement.

Allocation of Funds and Policing Strategy

London's Metropolitan Police is due to receive £86 million from the new funding, while £59 million was earmarked for counter-terrorism policing.

Police will increase patrols at times of heightened vulnerability, offering visible reassurance and helping to deter hate crime and antisemitic incidents, the government said.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Aidan Lewis)