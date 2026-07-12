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UK plans to spend £250 million over three years to protect Jewish communities - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK plans to spend £250 million over three years to protect Jewish communities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Finance public policy security UK News

UK to Spend £250 Million Protecting Jewish Communities Amid Antisemitic Threats

Government Announces Major Security Funding for Jewish Communities

Overview of Funding and Security Measures

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain will spend over £250 million ($335 million) across the next three years to better protect its Jewish communities, the government said on Monday, following a series of recent antisemitic attacks.

The funding will deliver over 500 additional officers across England and Wales, boosting security in Jewish neighbourhoods and around schools, synagogues and community centres, the government said.

Recent Antisemitic Attacks and Increased Threat Level

There has been a string of attacks on Jewish-linked sites in ​the capital, including the torching of four Jewish community ambulances in March. In April, Britain raised its national terrorism ​threat level to "severe" from "substantial" in response to an antisemitic stabbing attack in north London.

Details of the Security Package

The new package, which is on top of a £25 million funding announced following the stabbings in April, includes around 300 additional officers in London and around 80 in Greater Manchester — where a synagogue was attacked last year — alongside £43 million for forces serving other areas with significant Jewish populations.

Statements from Government Officials

"The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one," outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in Monday's statement.

Allocation of Funds and Policing Strategy

London's Metropolitan Police is due to receive £86 million from the new funding, while £59 million was earmarked for counter-terrorism policing.

Police will increase patrols at times of heightened vulnerability, offering visible reassurance and helping to deter hate crime and antisemitic incidents, the government said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Over £250 million pledged from 2026–2029 to protect Jewish communities across England and Wales, including £86 million to London’s Met and £59 million to counter‑terrorism forces.
  • This builds on an immediate £25 million boost in April 2026 after a London stabbing and arson spate, with threat level raised to ‘severe’—the highest level.
  • Context: a surge in antisemitic incidents, including arson of Jewish ambulances and attacks on synagogues, has intensified government urgency

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK government spending to protect Jewish communities?
The UK government is allocating over £250 million across three years to protect Jewish communities.
What measures will be implemented with the new funding?
The funding will provide over 500 additional officers and increased security in Jewish neighborhoods, schools, and synagogues.
Why is there increased security for Jewish communities in the UK?
The increase is in response to recent antisemitic attacks and the raised national terrorism threat level.
Which police forces will receive funding?
London's Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester, and other areas with significant Jewish populations will receive funding.
Who announced the new Jewish community protection plan?
The plan was announced by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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