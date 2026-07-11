Jude Bellingham Double Sends England Past Norway to World Cup Semi-Finals
England Triumphs Over Norway in World Cup Quarter-Final Thriller
Match Overview
MIAMI, July 11 (Reuters) - Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday.
Key Moments of the Match
- Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.
- Norway's Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a rasping strike that went in off the far post.
- Bellingham equalised for England in first-half added time when he glided into the box and fired past two defenders.
Player Achievements and Tournament Progress
- Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.
- England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami, editing by Ed Osmond)