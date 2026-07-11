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Soccer-Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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headlines World Cup Sports

Jude Bellingham Double Sends England Past Norway to World Cup Semi-Finals

England Triumphs Over Norway in World Cup Quarter-Final Thriller

Match Overview

MIAMI, July 11 (Reuters) - Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday. 

Key Moments of the Match

  • Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.
  • Norway's Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a rasping strike that went in off the far post.
  • Bellingham equalised for England in first-half added time when he glided into the box and fired past two defenders.
Player Achievements and Tournament Progress
  • Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.
  • England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Jude Bellingham scored in first‑half added time and again early in extra time, the latter following a rebound after a save, to power England’s 2‑1 win over Norway in their quarter‑final held on July 11, 2026 in Miami. (apnews.com)
  • Andreas Schjelderup had given Norway the lead in the 36th minute with a fierce strike that ricocheted in off the far post, before Bellingham equalised just before half‑time. (apnews.com)
  • Bellingham’s brace brings him level with Harry Kane at six goals in the tournament, putting him firmly in the hunt in the Golden Boot race. (apnews.com)
  • England will now face the winner of Argentina vs Switzerland in the semi‑final, scheduled for mid‑July (July 15 in UK time, July 14–15 local), in Atlanta. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the goals for England against Norway?
Jude Bellingham scored both goals for England in the quarter-final match against Norway.
How did England defeat Norway in the World Cup quarter-final?
England beat Norway 2-1 in extra time, with Jude Bellingham scoring the winning goal from a rebound.
Who scored for Norway in the match against England?
Andreas Schjelderup scored for Norway with a strike in the 36th minute.
Who will England face next in the World Cup semi-final?
England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.
How many goals does Jude Bellingham have in the tournament?
Jude Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.

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