GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Tennis-Sinner beats Zverev to retain Wimbledon title after marathon battle - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Tennis-Sinner beats Zverev to retain Wimbledon title after marathon battle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Tennis Sports headlines Wimbledon Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner Outlasts Alexander Zverev to Retain Wimbledon Title in Epic Final

Match Recap and Key Moments

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Sinner's Triumph and Historic Achievement

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Jannik Sinner retained his Wimbledon title by beating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 in the final on Sunday to claim his fifth Grand Slam crown and extend his dominance over the German to 10 straight victories.

The win placed Sinner in rare company as the 10th man in the professional era to successfully defend the title, strengthening his credentials as one of the dominant players of his generation while he chases down big rival Carlos Alcaraz's seven majors.

Intense First Set Battle

Both finalists slugged it out for 12 games in a high-octane first set on a warm and windy afternoon, before Zverev moved up a gear and hit a powerful forehand winner to clinch a gripping tiebreak, yelling and crouching down in celebration.

Momentum Shifts in the Second Set

The clean ball-striking continued but Zverev began to show signs of frustration late in the second set, where a much more animated Sinner gained the upper hand in the tiebreak and went on to level the contest at one set apiece.

Turning Point: Zverev's Injury Scare

Zverev brought up his first break point midway through the third set after more than 2-1/2 hours, but slipped and fell to the ground after being wrong-footed by a Sinner drop shot. With Zverev screaming out in agony, the Centre Court crowd gasped when he rolled onto his back clutching his right knee.

The second seed dusted himself off and carried on but was left seething when Sinner pounced in the next game to break for a 5-3 lead, slamming his racket to the floor, and soon found himself trailing the Italian two-sets-to-one after nearly three hours of battle.

Sinner Seals Victory

Sinner broke again for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set as Zverev's level briefly dipped, and the 24-year-old held firm in an entertaining spell to complete the victory and then collapsed to the threadbare turf in celebration.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Sinner’s win extends his head‑to‑head dominance over Zverev with 10 straight victories (apnews.com).
  • He earned £3.6 million as champion (runner‑up receives £1.8 million) (atptour.com).
  • Sinner joins elite company as just the 10th man in Open Era to defend a Wimbledon title (usopen.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final?
Jannik Sinner won the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final by defeating Alexander Zverev.
How many Grand Slam titles has Jannik Sinner won?
Jannik Sinner has now won five Grand Slam titles after his victory at Wimbledon.
How did the final match between Sinner and Zverev progress?
The match lasted four sets, with Sinner coming back after losing the first set tiebreak, eventually winning 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4.
What notable streak does Sinner have over Zverev?
Jannik Sinner has extended his dominance to 10 straight victories over Alexander Zverev.
What happened to Zverev during the match?
Zverev slipped and injured his right knee during the third set but continued to play after getting up.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia says four killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-controlled Enerhodar

Russia says four killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-controlled Enerhodar

Image for Cricket-McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years

Cricket-McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years

Image for Israeli attacks in Gaza kill three people, including a girl, say medics

Israeli attacks in Gaza kill three people, including a girl, say medics

Image for UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe

UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe

Image for Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis

Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis

Image for Soccer-Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

Soccer-Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israel's election will be held on October 27, coalition head says
Israel's election will be held on October 27, coalition head says
Image for Soccer-England's resilience faces ultimate test against Argentina in World Cup semi-final
Soccer-England's resilience faces ultimate test against Argentina in World Cup semi-final
Image for About 300 people evacuated in Paris suburb due to 'suspicious' car near synagogue
About 300 people evacuated in Paris suburb due to 'suspicious' car near synagogue
Image for Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed as 'unauthorised' vessel hit
Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed as 'unauthorised' vessel hit
Image for Man arrested on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe
Image for Zelenskiy says Ukraine officials will be held accountable for weapons store
Zelenskiy says Ukraine officials will be held accountable for weapons store
Image for Cricket-Former England captain Knight retires
Cricket-Former England captain Knight retires
Image for Tennis-Noskova beats Muchova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Tennis-Noskova beats Muchova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Image for Teen Venezuela quake survivor mourns her 'young forever' friends
Teen Venezuela quake survivor mourns her 'young forever' friends
Image for China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
Image for Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM
Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM
Image for One killed in drone attack on vessels in Taganrog Bay, Russian authorities say
One killed in drone attack on vessels in Taganrog Bay, Russian authorities say
View All Headlines Posts