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Man arrested on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man arrested on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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headlines UK News Crime

28-Year-Old Arrested Over Murder of Ex-UK Minister Ann Widdecombe in South Yorkshire

Arrest and Investigation Details

Suspect Apprehension

July 11 (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday that a 28-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.

Identity and Status of Suspect

The suspect is a white British national and is now in police custody, the statement said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur; in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Ann Widdecombe, aged 78, was discovered injured at her Haytor, Devon residence on Thursday, triggering a murder probe by Devon and Cornwall Police.(news.devon-cornwall.police.uk)
  • A 26‑year‑old white British man was arrested on Friday in Newton Abbot on suspicion of murder, but was released on July 11 and is no longer being treated as a suspect.(internazionale.it)
  • Police stated there is no indication of terrorism or political motivation, and the investigation remains ongoing with substantial forensic and investigative resources deployed.(theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested for the murder of Ann Widdecombe?
A 28-year-old white British national was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murdering former UK minister Ann Widdecombe.
Where did the arrest in the Ann Widdecombe case take place?
The arrest took place in South Yorkshire, United Kingdom.
How old was Ann Widdecombe at the time of her death?
Ann Widdecombe was 78 years old at the time of her reported murder.
Is the suspect in police custody?
Yes, the suspect is currently in police custody according to official statements.
Who reported and edited the coverage of Ann Widdecombe's murder?
The report was written by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and edited by Chizu Nomiyama.

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