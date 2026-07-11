28-Year-Old Arrested Over Murder of Ex-UK Minister Ann Widdecombe in South Yorkshire
Arrest and Investigation Details
Suspect Apprehension
July 11 (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday that a 28-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.
Identity and Status of Suspect
The suspect is a white British national and is now in police custody, the statement said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur; in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)