Four Killed, Four Injured as Drone Attack Hits Russian-Controlled Enerhodar
Ukrainian Drone Attack Strikes Enerhodar
Casualties Reported by Russian Officials
MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and a further four were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled town of Energodar, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Sunday.
Background: Strategic Importance of Enerhodar
Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fell to Russian forces within weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Source
(Reporting by Reuters)