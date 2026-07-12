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Headlines

Russia says four killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-controlled Enerhodar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Four Killed, Four Injured as Drone Attack Hits Russian-Controlled Enerhodar

Ukrainian Drone Attack Strikes Enerhodar

Casualties Reported by Russian Officials

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and a further four were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled town of Energodar, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Sunday.

Background: Strategic Importance of Enerhodar

Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fell to Russian forces within weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source

(Reporting by Reuters)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred in Enerhodar, where most Zaporizhzhia plant employees reside, heightening concerns about nuclear safety and civilian exposure (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • Rosatom says this is among several recent drone incidents impacting the site, including a hit on a turbine hall and a strike injuring demining engineers (aa.com.tr).
  • Enerhodar has been under Russian control since shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, emphasizing the strategic and humanitarian sensitivities surrounding the plant area (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Enerhodar according to the article?
A Ukrainian drone attack killed four people and injured four others in Russian-controlled Enerhodar.
Who confirmed the drone attack casualties?
Alexei Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, confirmed the casualties.
Why is Enerhodar significant?
Enerhodar is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fell under Russian control early in the war.
When did Enerhodar come under Russian control?
Enerhodar fell to Russian forces within weeks of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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