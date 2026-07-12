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Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,490 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,490

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Natural Disasters South America

Death Toll from Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,490 with Thousands Rescued

Impact and Response to the Venezuela Earthquakes

Updated Death Toll and Casualties

CARACAS, July 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,490, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Sunday on his Telegram account.

Injuries and Rescue Efforts

The official count of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued.

Homelessness and Ongoing Challenges

The number of people left homeless stands at 17,907, according to the figures.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian in Caracas; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • The death toll has increased sharply from earlier counts: 3,811 on July 8 and over 3,342 on July 5, reflecting escalating ground reports and official updates (investing.com).
  • International and humanitarian concerns are mounting amid reports of unidentified bodies (315 as of July 11), overstretched morgue capacity, and pressure for sanctions relief to aid recovery (elpais.com).
  • Venezuela is highly earthquake-prone—with 80% of its population living above active fault lines—making this the country’s deadliest seismic event in over a century (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current death toll from the Venezuela earthquakes?
The death toll from the two earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,490.
How many people have been injured by the Venezuela earthquakes?
The official count of injured people remains unchanged at 16,740.
How many people were rescued after the earthquakes in Venezuela?
A total of 6,462 people have been rescued following the earthquakes.
How many are left homeless after the Venezuela earthquakes?
According to official figures, 17,907 people have been left homeless.
When did the Venezuela earthquakes occur?
The earthquakes in Venezuela struck on June 24.

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