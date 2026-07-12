Death Toll from Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,490 with Thousands Rescued
Impact and Response to the Venezuela Earthquakes
Updated Death Toll and Casualties
CARACAS, July 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,490, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Sunday on his Telegram account.
Injuries and Rescue Efforts
The official count of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued.
Homelessness and Ongoing Challenges
The number of people left homeless stands at 17,907, according to the figures.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian in Caracas; Editing by Andrea Ricci)