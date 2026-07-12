UK Police: No Political Link in Murder of Ex-Minister Ann Widdecombe
Police Investigation and Arrest Details
Initial Findings and Statements
LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Police investigating the death of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe on Sunday said there was nothing to suggest a political motivation after they arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Police Comments on Suspect and Investigation
Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman added that investigators were not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder after announcing the arrest late on Saturday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Alistair SmoutEditing by David Goodman)