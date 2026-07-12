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UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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UK Police: No Political Link in Murder of Ex-Minister Ann Widdecombe

Police Investigation and Arrest Details

Initial Findings and Statements

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Police investigating the death of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe on Sunday said there was nothing to suggest a political motivation after they arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Police Comments on Suspect and Investigation

Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman added that investigators were not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder after announcing the arrest late on Saturday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alistair SmoutEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • A 28-year-old white British man was arrested on July 11, 2026, in South Yorkshire and is now in custody in connection with Widdecombe’s death; Devon and Cornwall Police said no further suspects are being sought. (itv.com)
  • Investigators have stated there is no indication the killing was politically motivated or terrorism-related. (itv.com)
  • Earlier in the investigation, a 26-year-old man arrested in Newton Abbot was released and is no longer considered a suspect. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with Ann Widdecombe's death?
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Are police looking for any other suspects in the Widdecombe case?
No, police stated they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.
Which police force is investigating the Widdecombe murder?
Devon and Cornwall Police are leading the investigation.

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