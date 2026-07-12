Paris Suburb Evacuates 300 Due to Suspicious Car Near Synagogue on July 12
Sarcelles Incident Prompts Evacuation and Investigation
Evacuation Details
PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - About 300 people were evacuated from a neighbourhood in Sarcelles, a multicultural Paris suburb with a large Jewish population, owing to a "suspicious" car near the town's synagogue, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Sunday.
Timeline of Events
• Nunez, speaking to French broadcaster BFM, said the incident took place on Saturday evening.
Investigation and Findings
Discovery of Military Weapon
• Nunez said an investigation was under way and that a "military weapon" had been found in the vehicle and that the motive and suspect had not been identified.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Makini BriceEditing by David Goodman)