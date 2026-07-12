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Headlines

About 300 people evacuated in Paris suburb due to 'suspicious' car near synagogue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Paris Suburb Evacuates 300 Due to Suspicious Car Near Synagogue on July 12

Sarcelles Incident Prompts Evacuation and Investigation

Evacuation Details

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - About 300 people were evacuated from a neighbourhood in Sarcelles, a multicultural Paris suburb with a large Jewish population, owing to a "suspicious" car near the town's synagogue, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Sunday.

Timeline of Events

• Nunez, speaking to French broadcaster BFM, said the incident took place on Saturday evening.

Investigation and Findings

Discovery of Military Weapon

• Nunez said an investigation was under way and that a "military weapon" had been found in the vehicle and that the motive and suspect had not been identified.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini BriceEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 300 people were evacuated in Sarcelles on Saturday, July 11, following the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near the synagogue containing a long weapon described as a 'military weapon' by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez (fr.headtopics.com).
  • The vehicle was located at approximately 9:30 PM on Rue Henri Dunant, prompting anti-crime units to respond; investigations are ongoing, and no suspect has been identified yet (fr.headtopics.com).
  • Sarcelles, often referred to as 'Little Jerusalem' due to its large Jewish population, has been the focus of heightened security in past years; this incident underscores persistent concerns over antisemitic threats in France (leparisien.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people evacuated in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles?
About 300 people were evacuated due to a suspicious car found near the local synagogue.
What was found in the suspicious car in Sarcelles?
A military weapon was discovered inside the vehicle.
Who reported the evacuation in Sarcelles?
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported the evacuation.
Is the motive behind the incident in Sarcelles known?
No, the motive and suspect have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
When did the incident near the Sarcelles synagogue occur?
The incident took place on Saturday evening, July 12.

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