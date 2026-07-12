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Cricket-McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Cricket-McCullum sacked as England test coach after four years

Brendon McCullum's Tenure and Departure from England Test Team

Background and Appointment

July 12 (Reuters) - Brendon McCullum has been sacked as head coach of England's test team after four years in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

McCullum, who was appointed in 2022 just after Ben Stokes was made test captain, helped transform England's red-ball fortunes with a swashbuckling brand of play that was quickly nicknamed "Bazball". While he has a winning overall record coaching the side in tests, England have struggled more recently, losing seven of their last nine long-form games, including a 4-1 defeat in Australia in the Ashes this year.

Continued Role in White-Ball Cricket

He will continue as head coach of the men's white-ball teams, which the 44-year-old took charge of in January 2025 under a contract running through 2027.

Recent Performance and Series Defeats

McCullum's departure comes in the wake of England's recent 2-1 home test series defeat against New Zealand, near the end of which Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

McCullum's Reaction to Sacking

"Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision," McCullum said in an ECB statement.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the test team and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," he said.

ECB Review and Team Culture Issues

ECB Review Following Ashes Defeat

England's resounding Ashes defeat this year led to an ECB review of their performance, broader criticism of which included their seemingly casual preparations for the marquee series.

Questions Over Dressing-Room Culture

Off-Field Incidents

There have also been questions about the side's dressing-room culture, with an incident involving Harry Brook and a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last year remaining a distraction, while Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were suspended for England's second test against New Zealand last month after breaching a team curfew during a night out in London.

Tributes and Acknowledgements

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould paid tribute to former New Zealand captain McCullum's work.

"Brendon breathed new life into England's test side during an exciting period that delivered some memorable victories, and we're grateful for everything he has given to the role," Gould said.

(Reporting by Paras J. Haji in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • McCullum to relinquish Test coaching duties after transforming the side since 2022 while continuing with white‑ball teams, per ECB announcement
  • His tenure saw the rise of Bazball and early Test success, though recent losses—such as the home series defeat to New Zealand—tempered momentum
  • Ben Stokes retired at the end of the New Zealand Test series, and ECB CEO Richard Gould acknowledged McCullum’s revitalising impact on England’s red‑ball cricket

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as England's test cricket coach?
Brendon McCullum is stepping down as the head coach of England's test cricket team.
How long has Brendon McCullum been England’s test coach?
Brendon McCullum served as England's test coach for four years.
Will Brendon McCullum remain coach for any England cricket teams?
Yes, Brendon McCullum will continue as head coach of England's men's white-ball teams.
Why is Brendon McCullum stepping down as England test coach?
The article does not specify a reason for McCullum's resignation as test coach.
What impact did Brendon McCullum have as test coach?
According to ECB officials, McCullum helped transform England's red-ball fortunes and led the team to memorable victories.

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