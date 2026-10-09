GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Headlines

In parched Hungary, volunteers build their own dams to hold onto vanishing water

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Environment Climate Change agriculture Europe Water Management

Hungary’s Grassroots Movement Builds Dams to Combat Drought and Water Loss

Grassroots Efforts and Strategies to Address Hungary’s Water Crisis

By Marton Monus and Krisztina Than

Grassroots Action in Ladany-Volgy

LADANY-VOLGY, Hungary, Oct 9 (Reuters) - In a bone-dry valley in Hungary, forest workers and volunteers piled up terraces of logs and deadwood, hoping to catch any trickles of water that make it down the hillside when the rains finally come.

In other areas, other groups fanned out, building barriers across streams and small creeks — their own man-made "beaver dams" designed to pool water and prepare the landscape for an even hotter, drier future.

As of this week, they were still waiting for that rain after a drought-hit summer that brought river levels to record lows, disrupting everything from cargo barges to the country's Paks nuclear plant, which relies on flows of cooling water from the Danube.

But the teams working under the banner of the grassroots, volunteer "Water Guardians Movement" kept on building, getting ready.

'We Can Improve the Situation': Local Perspectives

'WE CAN IMPROVE THE SITUATION'

"The wells (on my farm) have practically run dry," said Bence Bardos, a forest engineer leading the team building terraces in the Ladany valley in eastern Hungary near the border with Slovakia.

"This is the impact from climate change and our special geography in the Carpathian basin."

There was little locals could do about that, he said. "But we can improve the situation by small steps, by reversing the water runoff and drainage," the 36-year-old added.

The volunteers are turning out in their hundreds to help the country build structures to retain rainwater and restore wetlands — techniques that mark a sharp turnaround from the past, when programmes focused on managing floods, not droughts.

Nearly a quarter of the country lies on floodplains, and experts spent decades draining wetlands and building canals to channel water away from the fields and open up more land for agriculture.

Expert Insights on Water Management

"We have regulated our rivers, cutting their bends, which means the rivers flow faster, which drains ground water nearby," Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, a professor at the Central European University in Vienna, said.

Much of that now needed to go into reverse. The important thing now was to "restore the original natural conditions as much as possible, to allow rivers to flow on longer routes and thus slower, and retain ground water in the winter-spring," Ürge-Vorsatz added.

The government announced a new strategy in August which prioritised "natural water retention methods" and, far from draining fields, said some farmland should be deliberately flooded.

Impact on Agriculture and Economic Consequences

Researchers and Farmers Adapt to Drought

RESEARCHERS 'CAN'T PERFORM A RAIN DANCE'

Agriculture, one of the planks of Hungary's economy, has borne the brunt of the drier conditions.

Many farmers have given up on maize and shifted to alternatives, as researchers work on drought-resistant varieties.

This was the first year when the harvested area of maize in Hungary fell below the area planted with sunflowers, said Zoltan Kende, associate professor at the Institute of Agronomy at the MATE University.

But even sunflowers have suffered from the drought.

"We have shown that dry weather alters the fatty acid composition of sunflowers, resulting in a change in oil quality," Kende added.

Researchers could not "perform a rain dance" but there were recommendations they could make on cultivation and other methods to help adaptation, he said.

"For each cultivated plant species, we investigate the optimal factors as for temperature, moisture ... that result in the fastest germination. This approach helps enhance resilience against drought damage."

Economic Impact of Drought

Hungary's central bank has said the drought damage to agriculture would cut economic growth by 0.4 percentage points in 2026.

Community Experiences and the Need for Adaptation

The challenges were already there to see as the volunteers worked on the slopes of Ladany valley.

Borbala Kanizsay, who was there with her husband, said the creek that ran past their nearby house ran dry in May for the first time she could remember. Most of her parched trees shed their leaves in July.

A "terrible sight," the 41-year-old added. "We must adapt to this situation that our climate has changed, and we must strive to keep Hungary a liveable place."

(Writing by Krisztina Than, Reporting by Marton Monus and Krisztina Than, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Local volunteers are building log terraces and 'beaver dam'–style structures to hold rainwater and restore groundwater in drought‐stricken valleys.
  • Hungary’s record low Danube flows have imperiled operations at the Paks nuclear plant, prompting emergency river engineering—including sinking barges and building a riverbed sill—to secure cooling water (apnews.com).
  • In August 2026, the government adopted a Sustainable Water Management Action Plan that prioritizes nature‑based water retention, soil moisture conservation, and agricultural incentives—marking a policy shift from water drainage to water retention (kormany.hu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are volunteers building dams in Hungary?
Volunteers in Hungary are building dams to retain water in response to worsening drought conditions and to prepare for a hotter, drier future caused by climate change.
How has climate change impacted agriculture in Hungary?
Climate change has led to drier conditions, causing farmers to abandon crops like maize, reduce sunflower yields, and face economic losses.
What is the Water Guardians Movement?
The Water Guardians Movement is a grassroots volunteer initiative in Hungary focused on constructing small dams and barriers to retain rainwater and restore wetlands.
What recent strategies has Hungary's government adopted for water management?
Hungary's government has prioritized natural water retention methods, including restoring wetlands and allowing deliberate flooding of some farmland.
How will Hungary's drought affect its economy?
Hungary's central bank estimates that drought damage to agriculture will reduce economic growth by 0.4 percentage points in 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project

Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project

Image for Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body

Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body

Image for Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show

Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show

Image for European intelligence services weigh possible fallout after German ex-spy chief's arrest

European intelligence services weigh possible fallout after German ex-spy chief's arrest

Image for Italy's MPS faces setbacks in Banco BPM, Banca Generali takeover bids

Italy's MPS faces setbacks in Banco BPM, Banca Generali takeover bids

Image for New Italy election law puts fragile opposition unity to the test

New Italy election law puts fragile opposition unity to the test

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says
UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says
Image for Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Image for Israeli settlers flank Palestinian cafe with dozens of Israeli flags
Israeli settlers flank Palestinian cafe with dozens of Israeli flags
Image for Renoir paintings stolen from Riviera museum recovered, six people arrested
Renoir paintings stolen from Riviera museum recovered, six people arrested
Image for Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says
Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says
Image for Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport killed three Saudis as war escalates
Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport killed three Saudis as war escalates
Image for Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK
Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK
Image for Merz 'outraged' that German former Chancellor Schroeder attended Putin's birthday
Merz 'outraged' that German former Chancellor Schroeder attended Putin's birthday
Image for UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice
UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice
Image for UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease
UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease
Image for Pope Leo approves Tagle as first Asian dean of Catholic cardinals
Pope Leo approves Tagle as first Asian dean of Catholic cardinals
Image for Polish parliamentary committee says central bank chief should face State Tribunal
Polish parliamentary committee says central bank chief should face State Tribunal
View All Headlines Posts