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Moscow court rejects Euroclear appeal in frozen assets case, state media reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow court rejects Euroclear appeal in frozen assets case, state media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Moscow Court Upholds $233 Billion Ruling Against Euroclear in Assets Dispute

Moscow Court Decision and International Asset Dispute

Background of the Ruling

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Euroclear against a ruling that it should pay damages of 18.2 trillion roubles ($233 billion) to the Russian central bank in a dispute over the freezing of Russian assets in Europe, state news agency RIA said.

The court upheld an original ruling in May against the Belgium-based clearing house.

Symbolic Nature and Jurisdictional Issues

The decision is partly symbolic, as Russian courts do not have jurisdiction in the European Union. However, the Russian central bank could seek to seize Euroclear assets in countries that Moscow sees as friendly, such as China, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

Frozen Russian Assets in Europe

Of roughly 300 billion euros in Russian assets that were frozen abroad in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, about two-thirds are in Europe, mostly held at Euroclear.

Context of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit in Moscow was lodged in December 2025, when EU leaders were considering seizing part of the frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. They eventually decided instead to borrow cash to loan 90 billion euros to Kyiv, but to keep the assets frozen until Moscow pays war reparations to Ukraine - something Russia says it will not do.

Euroclear's Position and Legal Actions

Euroclear says it complied with EU law by freezing the assets, and that it does not consider itself subject to the jurisdiction of Russian courts.

Euroclear in turn sued the Russian central bank in a Belgian civil court last month, seeking to block the enforcement of the Russian ruling against it. 

Additional Information

($1 = 78.1500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow Arbitration Court upheld on May 15 a claim of 18.2 trn roubles (~€200 bn) against Euroclear for freezing Russian assets, and on July 16 rejected Euroclear’s appeal (interfax.com)
  • Euroclear has responded by filing a lawsuit in Belgian court, arguing that only Belgian courts have jurisdiction and that the Russian case lacks merit under EU law (belganewsagency.eu)
  • While the ruling is largely symbolic given EU legal protections, Russia’s central bank may target Euroclear’s assets in jurisdictions it deems friendly—such as China, UAE, and Kazakhstan (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Moscow court rule against Euroclear?
The court rejected Euroclear's appeal and upheld a ruling requiring it to pay 18.2 trillion roubles ($233 billion) in damages to the Russian central bank.
Why is the Euroclear ruling considered symbolic?
The ruling is partly symbolic because Russian courts do not have jurisdiction in the European Union where Euroclear is based.
How much Russian assets were frozen in Europe after 2022?
About 300 billion euros in Russian assets were frozen abroad in 2022, with two-thirds held at Euroclear in Europe.
What actions has Euroclear taken in response to the Russian court ruling?
Euroclear sued the Russian central bank in a Belgian civil court to block the enforcement of the Russian ruling against it.
Can Russia seize Euroclear's assets in other countries?
The Russian central bank could seek to seize Euroclear assets in countries friendly to Moscow, such as China, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

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