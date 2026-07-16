Fuel Shortages and Sales Restrictions Impact Regions Across Russia

Regional Overview of Fuel Shortages and Restrictions

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russians have felt the pinch of fuel shortages across the country's 11 time zones as Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries disrupt supply, leading to long queues at pump stations, excessive gasoline prices and rationing in several regions.

Some measures, such as clearing a low-quality fuel for use and increasing imports, have led to an improvement in access to fuel, especially in Moscow, while the situation in Russian-annexed Crimea remains tense.

The fuel shortages hit mostly in June when regions began introducing restrictions on gasoline and diesel use.

Following is the situation in some of Russia's regions:

Central Russia

Fuel Availability and Restrictions

According to Reuters' witnesses, local media and some service aggregators, which are monitoring the availability of fuel at filling stations, queues and restrictions on sales have scaled down significantly in the Moscow, Bryansk, Kaluga and Smolensk regions, while in Tambov, Voronezh and Yaroslavl the situation is still complex.

Authorities in the Tver region said on June 20 that temporary restrictions for individuals were introduced at the Surgutneftegaz and Tatneft gasoline stations due to increased demand.

In the Lipetsk region, including the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets, several filling stations were experiencing shortages of certain grades, Governor Igor Artamonov said on June 20.

Measures to Curb Panic Buying

Tambov Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov imposed restrictions on sales into cans and other containers to curb panic buying, Kommersant reported on June 22.

Authorities in the Vladimir region said on June 21 that "temporary logistical difficulties" had caused queues at gas stations, with sales limited to 30-60 litres per vehicle, regional media reported. Governor Alexander Avdeev urged residents to limit travel and avoid stockpiling fuel.

In the Kaluga region, increased demand led to queues at some gas stations, a regional ministry said on June 19. Reserves were in place and volumes were being replenished, ensuring Ai-95 for two weeks and Ai-92 and diesel for three weeks, it said.

In parts of the Tula region, private gasoline stations have run out of certain fuel grades but major networks were not experiencing supply issues, the Kommersant daily reported, citing Governor Dmitry Milyayev.

The restrictions remain in place for most of the central region.

South and Western Russia

Impact of Drone Attacks and Increased Demand

The Southern region of Russia is still facing the most severe fuel shortages in the country amid frequent drone attacks on local refineries and additional demand from the neighbouring Crimea peninsula.

In the Rostov region, some filling stations were running short of gasoline due to production cuts at major refineries, regional agriculture minister Anna Kasyanenko said, according to local media on June 17.

In Makhachkala, some stations have limited gasoline sales to no more than 20 litres per vehicle, while diesel is limited to 50 litres, local media reported on June 19.

Crimea and Sevastopol

Epicentre of Fuel Shortages

The Russian-annexed Crimea is at the epicentre of fuel shortages, while prices at filling stations have recently jumped by four to five times, some local residents said.

Crimea's governor said last week that the fuel situation was likely to remain tense.

Emergency Measures and Restrictions

Sevastopol, one of the largest cities in Russian-controlled Crimea, restricted power supplies after Ukrainian attacks this week.

Crimea has suspended tourist activities and children's summer camps until September, citing both fuel shortages and security concerns, Governor Sergei Aksyonov said last month. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea announced a state of emergency on the peninsula on June 26 to deal with economic issues.

Fuel stations in Crimea halted all fuel sales to individuals and businesses from June 21. The city of Sevastopol also restricted fuel sales and operations of public transport, cafes and street lights.

Volga Region

Severe Restrictions and Local Responses

The Volga river region is still facing severe restrictions on fuel sales as drone attacks on local refineries have been intense over past weeks.

In Udmurtia, Tatneft stations have capped sales of Ai-95, according to local media.

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov held a meeting on June 13 after queues formed at some stations. Authorities said temporary limits were introduced to prevent panic buying.

In the Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin announced a temporary cap of 30 litres per vehicle per refuelling from June 23 to June 30. The cap has been extended until further notice.

In the Samara region, sales restrictions have been introduced at filling stations of one of the regional networks, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on June 15.

Siberia

Ongoing Tight Supply After Attacks

In the Siberian region, the situation at filling stations remains tight after a drone attack on the biggest Russian refinery in the city of Omsk.

The minister of agriculture of the Irkutsk region, Marina Kozharina, said on June 16 that the region was facing a complicated situation with fuel for agricultural needs.

By June 22, Governor Igor Kobzev said Irkutsk had moved to a manual distribution system prioritising emergency services, public transport, municipal utilities and agriculture.

Novosibirsk Governor Andrey Travnikov said on June 23 that restrictions would be introduced at filling stations and Omsk Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said on June 22 that similar measures would be imposed to prevent panic buying and speculation.

Far East

Better Coping but Ongoing Restrictions

The Far East region is coping with the fuel crisis better than other Russian regions thanks to its geographical remoteness from areas affected by drone attacks, but a ban on filling portable containers with fuel remains in effect in most areas.

In the Amur region, authorities announced sales restrictions at petrol stations to prevent what they described