Europe Electric Vehicle Sales Surpass 1 Million in First Half of 2025
Record Growth in European Electric Vehicle Market
By Mathias de Rozario
July 16 (Reuters) - Battery electric vehicle registrations in Europe exceeded 1 million in the first half of the year, as subsidies, policy support and higher petrol prices lifted demand.
Sales Performance and Market Share
Since the beginning of the year, 1.24 million vehicles were sold in the region, a 33.7% growth from 2025.
Monthly and Annual Growth Trends
Battery electric vehicle, or BEV, registrations across 17 European markets rose 39.5% from a year earlier to 275,060 vehicles in June, giving fully electric cars a 25.6% market share, data from E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive showed.
- BEV sales topped 1.24 million vehicles in the first half, up 33.7%
- June registrations rose 39.5%, suggesting momentum is strengthening
Country-Specific Highlights
France’s Record-Breaking Performance
France posted a record 55,831 BEV registrations and a 29.6% market share
Other European Markets Achieve Milestones
Spain, Slovenia, and Czechia
Spain, Slovenia and Czechia simultaneously hit record BEV sales and market shares
(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario; Editing by Matt Scuffham)