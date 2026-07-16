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Europe EV sales top 1 million in first half as demand accelerates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe EV sales top 1 million in first half as demand accelerates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Europe Electric Vehicle Sales Surpass 1 Million in First Half of 2025

Record Growth in European Electric Vehicle Market

By Mathias de Rozario

July 16 (Reuters) - Battery electric vehicle registrations in Europe exceeded 1 million in the first half of the year, as subsidies, policy support and higher petrol prices lifted demand.

Sales Performance and Market Share

Since the beginning of the year, 1.24 million vehicles were sold in the region, a 33.7% growth from 2025. 

Monthly and Annual Growth Trends

Battery electric vehicle, or BEV, registrations across 17 European markets rose 39.5% from a year earlier to 275,060 vehicles in June, giving fully electric cars a 25.6% market share, data from E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive showed. 

  • BEV sales topped 1.24 million vehicles in the first half, up 33.7%
  • June registrations rose 39.5%, suggesting momentum is strengthening

Country-Specific Highlights

France’s Record-Breaking Performance

France posted a record 55,831 BEV registrations and a 29.6% market share

Other European Markets Achieve Milestones

Spain, Slovenia, and Czechia

Spain, Slovenia and Czechia simultaneously hit record BEV sales and market shares

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s BEV sales in H1 2026 hit approximately 1.24 million units, growing 33.7 % from 2025, with June alone contributing 275,060 registrations (+39.5 %) (evindustryreport.com)
  • Cumulative BEV share in Europe climbed to around 20 % in the first five months of 2026—up from about 15 % in the same period in 2025—indicating substantial adoption gains (ecgassociation.eu)
  • Momentum is broad‑based: France posted record June BEV registrations (~55,800, 29.6 % share), and other markets like Spain, Slovenia and Czechia also hit new highs as demand surges across the continent (alternative-fuels-observatory.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many battery electric vehicles were sold in Europe in the first half of 2025?
1.24 million battery electric vehicles were sold in Europe in the first half of 2025.
What was the market share of fully electric cars in Europe in June 2025?
Fully electric cars reached a 25.6% market share in Europe in June 2025.
Which European countries posted record BEV registrations?
France, Spain, Slovenia, and Czechia all posted record BEV sales and market shares.
What factors contributed to higher EV sales in Europe in 2025?
Subsidies, supportive policies, and higher petrol prices contributed to rising EV sales.
How did BEV registrations in June 2025 compare to the previous year?
BEV registrations in June 2025 rose 39.5% compared to the same month a year earlier.

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