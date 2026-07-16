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German state minister says higher tariffs could boost Chinese interest in VW plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German state minister says higher tariffs could boost Chinese interest in VW plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Automotive Trade Policy

Higher EU Tariffs on Chinese Cars May Boost Volkswagen Partnerships, Says German Official

EU Tariff Strategies and Potential Impact on Volkswagen

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union should consider raising tariffs on cars made in China to increase pressure on Chinese automakers to partner with European manufacturers such as Volkswagen, a minister in the German state of Saxony, home to a VW plant, said in an interview published on Thursday.

Calls for Increased Tariffs

"We need to consider imposing higher tariffs on Chinese-made cars at the EU level," Dirk Panter, economy minister in the eastern state of Saxony, told the Bild newspaper.

Volkswagen's Response to Market Pressures

Threats of Factory Closures

His comments follow threats by Volkswagen to close four German factories in the coming years, including the all-electric Zwickau plant in Saxony, if no other solution is found.

Potential for European Production

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has said one option could be producing the group's Chinese-developed models in Europe. He has also floated the possibility of partnerships with Chinese carmakers.

Joint Ventures as a Solution

"If a joint venture in Saxony could help avoid European tariffs, that would be a bargaining chip that would allow us to negotiate from a completely different position," Panter told Bild.

Chinese Automakers' Expansion in Europe

Chinese manufacturers like BYD have been building their market share in Europe, including with popular plug-in hybrid models not covered by the EU's current tariffs on all-electric vehicles.

Panter's Perspective on Market Access

"We will not keep Chinese manufacturers out of Europe," Panter said. "Anyone who wants access to our market must also take responsibility for value creation and employment in Europe."

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • A definitive EU countervailing duty on battery electric vehicles from China has been imposed since late 2024, supplementing the standard 10% import tariff.(eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Chinese automakers such as BYD are rapidly growing in Europe—BYD led plug-in hybrid global production and holds double-digit European market share in early 2026.(en.wikipedia.org)
  • Volkswagen is exploring production relocation and joint ventures in Saxony to mitigate tariff impacts and preserve its German manufacturing footprint amid threats of plant closures.(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the German minister suggest higher tariffs on Chinese-made cars?
He believes higher EU tariffs could pressure Chinese automakers to partner with European companies like Volkswagen, supporting local industry and jobs.
What threat has Volkswagen made regarding its German factories?
Volkswagen has threatened to close four German factories, including the all-electric Zwickau plant in Saxony, if alternative solutions are not found.
How could Chinese automakers respond to increased tariffs?
They may consider joint ventures with European manufacturers or produce their models in Europe to avoid higher tariffs.
Why are plug-in hybrid Chinese models not affected by EU tariffs?
The EU's current tariffs target all-electric vehicles, so Chinese plug-in hybrid models are not covered and can compete in the European market.
What is the minister’s stance on Chinese manufacturers in Europe?
He acknowledges Chinese carmakers will stay but insists they should contribute to value creation and employment in Europe.

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