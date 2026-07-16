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Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute over Stratocaster - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute over Stratocaster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Fender Sues Thomann in Germany Over Stratocaster Copyright Dispute

Legal Battle Over Stratocaster Copyright in Germany

By Stephen Nellis

Background of the Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 (Reuters) - Fender, which makes the "Stratocaster" electric guitar made famous by musicians such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, has filed legal action in a German court against instrument retailer Thomann, alleging copyright infringement.

The filing in a regional German court in Düsseldorf this week comes after Fender in March won copyright protection in Europe for the Strat, as the guitar model is called by musicians. 

Allegations Against Thomann

Fender argues that the Harley Benton-brand guitars developed and sold by Thomann, one of its largest global retail partners, copy the classic Strat shape.

Cease and Desist Letters Sent to Other Companies

In May, Fender sent cease and desist letters to a range of companies, including Yamaha, the world's largest instrument maker, asking them to stop manufacturing and selling Strat lookalikes headed for Europe.

Thomann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry Impact and Community Reaction

Ubiquity of the Stratocaster Shape

Strat-shaped instruments have been sold by manufacturers large and small at various price points for decades, with the shape becoming so ubiquitous that it serves as the generic emoji symbol for "guitar" in most major operating systems. 

Backlash from Guitar Community

Fender's move to enforce a copyright around it, including against boutique guitar builders, ignited an online backlash among some guitar influencers. 

Thomann's Legal Response

Declaration of Non-Infringement Filing

Thomann in June filed a legal action called a "declaration of non-infringement" against Fender, arguing that Fender did not have a valid copyright to the Strat body shape, in part because the Fender ruling in March came in the form of a default judgment against a smaller online seller that did not show up in Düsseldorf court to challenge Fender's claims.

Sales Figures and Market Significance

Fender and Thomann Sales Data

In its filing this week, Fender said it sells about 500,000 Strats per year, with 34,000 of those sold in Germany. Fender cited Thomann's own estimates that the retailer sells 10,000 Fender Strats per year.

Fender's Statement on Thomann

"Thomann isn't a small independent guitar builder. It is one of the world's largest musical instrument retailers, one of Fender's largest retail partners, and the owner of Harley Benton, one of Europe's largest guitar brands," Fender said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, Nathan Gomes and Nandan Mandayam; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Fender won a March 2026 German court ruling granting EU‑wide copyright protection for the Stratocaster body as applied art, enabling enforcement against look‑alikes in Europe (spotlight.fender.com)
  • Fender filed suit this week in Düsseldorf against Thomann, alleging its Harley Benton guitars infringe the protected Strat shape and noting both companies’ estimated annual Strat sales (Fender: ~500,000 globally, 34,000 in Germany; Thomann sells ~10,000 Fender Strats) (investing.com)
  • Thomann responded in June with a legal action challenging Fender’s claim, arguing the March default judgment was based solely on procedural defaults, not merits, and warning that enforcing such copyrights threatens industry innovation and competition (thomann.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fender sue Thomann?
Fender sued Thomann in a German court, alleging that Thomann's Harley Benton guitars infringe on the copyrighted shape of the Stratocaster guitar.
What is the main issue in the Fender and Thomann dispute?
The dispute centers on copyright protection for the Stratocaster guitar body shape and whether Thomann's guitars unlawfully copy this design.
Did Fender recently receive copyright protection in Europe?
Yes, in March, Fender won copyright protection in Europe for the Stratocaster guitar model.
How did Thomann respond to Fender's claims?
Thomann filed a declaration of non-infringement against Fender, arguing that Fender's copyright ruling was not valid.
How many Stratocaster guitars does Fender sell in Germany each year?
Fender sells about 34,000 Stratocaster guitars per year in Germany, according to their court filing.

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