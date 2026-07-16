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Armenia seizes company from opposition leader charged with fraud - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Armenia seizes company from opposition leader charged with fraud

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Armenia Seizes Opposition Leader’s Company as Fraud Charges Lead to Asset Confiscation

By Lucy Papachristou

Arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan and Government Crackdown

July 16 (Reuters) - Armenia has seized control of a cement company owned by an arrested opposition leader, state media said on Thursday, as critics accuse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of waging a crackdown on opponents since winning re-election last month.

Background on Gagik Tsarukyan

Gagik Tsarukyan, a billionaire businessman and former world arm wrestling champion, was arrested on July 6 on suspicion of fraudulently importing $21 million worth of goods from Iran.

The 69-year-old leader of the pro-Russian Prosperous Armenia party has been placed in detention for two months while awaiting trial on the charges, which he rejects as politically motivated.

International and Domestic Reactions

European Union Support for Pashinyan

Pashinyan has drawn strong support from the European Union as he tries to steer Armenia closer to the West and away from Russia's orbit. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visiting Yerevan this month, praised the country for "carrying on the path of democracy, reform, peace, and of a closer partnership with Europe".

Criticism from Local Think Tanks

But Tigran Grigoryan, director of the Regional Centre for Democracy and Security think-tank in Yerevan, said the action against Tsarukyan was a clear case of the law "being instrumentalised for the narrow political purposes of the ruling party".

"There is a huge danger and risk that more and more people who have nothing to do with the previous government or Russia will become victims of this process," Grigoryan said in a telephone interview.

Pashinyan’s Stance and Legal Proceedings

Pashinyan Vows to Fight 'Spy Party of War'

PASHINYAN VOWS TO FIGHT 'SPY PARTY OF WAR'

During his election campaign, Pashinyan had suggested opposition forces were threatening to drag Armenia back into war with Azerbaijan, with which it had been in conflict intermittently for nearly four decades.

Since his victory, the prime minister has vowed to pursue criminal cases against members of a trio of opposition parties, including Tsarukyan's, which he describes as "the three-headed spy party of war".

Asset Seizure and Lawsuit Details

These prosecutions will involve "confiscation of illicit assets" owned by leaders of these parties, Pashinyan said.

Details of the Cement Company Seizure

The asset seizure stemmed from a lawsuit filed against Tsarukyan and others in October 2023, which requested the seizure of the politician's shares in the cement company on the alleged grounds that he had acquired them illegally.

On Thursday the Anti-Corruption Court granted a petition by the prosecutor general to transfer the shares to the Armenian government, state news agency Armenpress reported.

Tsarukyan’s Business Empire and Further Demands

Tsarukyan built his fortune in gambling, mining and other sectors during the chaotic decade that followed the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, of which Armenia was part.

The lawsuit also demands that he hand over three dozen real estate properties and 42 vehicles, relinquish his role in 38 companies, and pay 108 billion Armenian dram ($296 million).

($1 = 364.0000 dram)

(Reporting by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 6, authorities arrested Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan on allegations of large‑scale fraud and money laundering related to Iranian imports worth around $21 million (armenpress.am).
  • The Anti‑Corruption Court authorized the transfer of his cement company shares—and possibly broader assets, including real estate and vehicles—to state ownership (armenianclub.com).
  • Over 70 locations tied to Tsarukyan’s Multi Group were searched, businesses were shut, more than 10,000 employees were affected, and even wild animals from his residence were seized, prompting protests of politicized asset seizures (armenianclub.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gagik Tsarukyan?
Gagik Tsarukyan is a billionaire businessman, former world arm wrestling champion, and leader of the pro-Russian Prosperous Armenia party.
Why was Gagik Tsarukyan arrested?
He was arrested on July 6 on suspicion of fraudulently importing $21 million worth of goods from Iran.
What assets have been seized from Tsarukyan?
The government seized his shares in a cement company, and a lawsuit seeks three dozen real estate properties, 42 vehicles, roles in 38 companies, and 108 billion dram.
What is the Armenian government's justification for the asset seizure?
The government claims Tsarukyan acquired the assets illegally and is targeting opposition members for asset confiscation through anti-corruption laws.
What are critics saying about the move?
Critics accuse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of using the law for political purposes and cracking down on opposition parties.

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