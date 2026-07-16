Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe

Police Investigation into Italian Fashion Firms

By Emilio Parodi

Overview of the Police Action

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italian police have visited the headquarters of nine high-end fashion firms, demanding documents on governance and supply-chain controls as part of an investigation into alleged exploitation of workers at subcontractors, a judicial document shows.

Brands Involved

The brands that received the orders are Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Chanel, Bulgari, Jacob Cohen Company spa, Etro, Stefano Ricci, Goyard Italie and Owenscorp Italia.

Status of the Investigation

None of the nine companies is under investigation, and prosecutors have not sought court-appointed administration for any of them, according to the order reviewed by Reuters.

The firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Background and Previous Operations

Earlier Investigations

The move, conducted on Thursday, is the second of its kind, after the Carabinieri labour unit in Milan carried out a similar operation in December 2025 at the headquarters of 13 other top fashion brands, including Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, over the same issues.

Evidence Leading to New Probe

According to a nine-page decree seen by Reuters, the additional brands were drawn into the probe after police found products and subcontracting documents linked to them during earlier searches of two workshops, accused of exploiting undocumented Chinese workers.

Role of Chinese-Owned Workshops

The two Chinese-owned workshops made garment bags, shopping bags and pouches for Brandart and F. VL., two companies also visited by the Carabinieri on Thursday, which supplied the items directly to the nine fashion brands that marketed them under their own labels.

Impact on the Fashion Industry

The operation follows an investigation that has placed seven other fashion groups under court-appointed administration, in a series of cases that have tarnished the industry's image over the past three years.

Compliance and Court Decisions

The Milan court later lifted the measures against the seven companies after they brought their practices into compliance with the judges' requirements.

(Reporting by Emilio ParodiWriting by Keith Weir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)