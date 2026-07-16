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Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe

Police Investigation into Italian Fashion Firms

By Emilio Parodi

Overview of the Police Action

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italian police have visited the headquarters of nine high-end fashion firms, demanding documents on governance and supply-chain controls as part of an investigation into alleged exploitation of workers at subcontractors, a judicial document shows.

Brands Involved

The brands that received the orders are Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Chanel, Bulgari, Jacob Cohen Company spa, Etro, Stefano Ricci, Goyard Italie and Owenscorp Italia.

Status of the Investigation

None of the nine companies is under investigation, and prosecutors have not sought court-appointed administration for any of them, according to the order reviewed by Reuters.

The firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Background and Previous Operations

Earlier Investigations

The move, conducted on Thursday, is the second of its kind, after the Carabinieri labour unit in Milan carried out a similar operation in December 2025 at the headquarters of 13 other top fashion brands, including Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, over the same issues.

Evidence Leading to New Probe

According to a nine-page decree seen by Reuters, the additional brands were drawn into the probe after police found products and subcontracting documents linked to them during earlier searches of two workshops, accused of exploiting undocumented Chinese workers.

Role of Chinese-Owned Workshops

The two Chinese-owned workshops made garment bags, shopping bags and pouches for Brandart and F. VL., two companies also visited by the Carabinieri on Thursday, which supplied the items directly to the nine fashion brands that marketed them under their own labels.

Impact on the Fashion Industry

The operation follows an investigation that has placed seven other fashion groups under court-appointed administration, in a series of cases that have tarnished the industry's image over the past three years.

Compliance and Court Decisions

The Milan court later lifted the measures against the seven companies after they brought their practices into compliance with the judges' requirements.

(Reporting by Emilio ParodiWriting by Keith Weir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The probe, launched via judicial orders, seeks extensive internal materials—such as governance records, supplier monitoring protocols, and audit reports—to assess whether these firms' compliance systems effectively prevent labour abuses.
  • This action continues a broader crackdown: prior investigations have placed units of brands like Valentino, Dior, Armani, Loro Piana, and Alviero Martini under judicial administration for similar supply-chain labour violations, highlighting systemic risks in Italy’s luxury production network.
  • Italian authorities and lawmakers have responded by proposing new legal frameworks—such as third-party certification—to protect the 'Made in Italy' label and curb exploitation across the fashion industry’s supply chains.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which fashion firms were visited by Italian police?
Italian police visited Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Chanel, Bulgari, Jacob Cohen Company, Etro, Stefano Ricci, Goyard Italie, and Owenscorp Italia.
What documents did police demand from the fashion firms?
Police demanded documents related to governance and supply-chain controls from the nine high-end fashion brands.
Are the fashion firms under investigation?
No, none of the nine companies are under investigation, and prosecutors have not sought court-appointed administration for any of them.
What is the focus of the Italian police investigation?
The investigation focuses on alleged exploitation of workers at subcontractors used by high-end fashion brands.
Who reported the details of the investigation?
The details were reported by Reuters, based on a judicial document.

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