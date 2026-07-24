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UK says latest US tariffs mean "no negative change" for British businesses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK says latest US tariffs mean "no negative change" for British businesses 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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UK Says Latest US Tariffs Will Not Negatively Affect British Businesses

Impact of US Tariffs on UK Trade

Official UK Government Response

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said the United States' latest decision to impose tariffs on its trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans would have no negative effect on UK businesses.

Tariff Rates and Trade Agreements

"There is no negative change to the tariff rate facing UK businesses as a result of this announcement. Our agreement with the U.S. remains in place, and today we see an improvement to our trading terms with zero tariffs on whisky and medical technology," a government spokesperson said.

Forced Labour Enforcement and US Recognition

"We take forced labour very seriously to ensure that in global supply chains UK businesses are not complicit. The U.S. has recognised the steps the UK is taking, which is why there are no additional tariffs for the UK under this announcement."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • UK exempted from additional Section 301 tariffs due to partial regime on forced‑labour import prohibition; maintains current 10% rate as before; USTR confirmed UK’s status under new U.S. action.
  • New zero‑tariff exemptions announced by U.S. include Scotch whisky and certain medical technology, enhancing UK exports to U.S.
  • The U.S. Section 301 action targets 60 economies in total; the UK benefits from its forced‑labour compliance steps, while broader trade tensions persist globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the latest US tariffs affect UK businesses?
No, the UK government stated that there will be no negative change for British businesses as a result of the latest US tariffs.
Why is the US imposing new tariffs on its trading partners?
The US is imposing tariffs over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans by its trading partners.
How has the UK responded to forced labour concerns?
The UK takes forced labour seriously and has measures in place to prevent complicity in global supply chains.
Did the US recognize the UK's steps regarding forced labour?
Yes, the US recognized the UK's actions, resulting in no additional tariffs for the UK.

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