UK Says Latest US Tariffs Will Not Negatively Affect British Businesses

Impact of US Tariffs on UK Trade

Official UK Government Response

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said the United States' latest decision to impose tariffs on its trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans would have no negative effect on UK businesses.

Tariff Rates and Trade Agreements

"There is no negative change to the tariff rate facing UK businesses as a result of this announcement. Our agreement with the U.S. remains in place, and today we see an improvement to our trading terms with zero tariffs on whisky and medical technology," a government spokesperson said.

Forced Labour Enforcement and US Recognition

"We take forced labour very seriously to ensure that in global supply chains UK businesses are not complicit. The U.S. has recognised the steps the UK is taking, which is why there are no additional tariffs for the UK under this announcement."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)