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Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Temasek Targets Defence Sector Amid Growing European Military Budgets

Temasek's Strategic Investment Shift in Response to European Defence Spending

By Mathieu Rosemain and Yantoultra Ngui

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Singaporean state investor Temasek is looking to increase its investments in defence as the war in Ukraine prompts European governments to boost military spending, a senior executive said.

Broader Push Across EMEA

Defence will form part of Temasek’s broader push to invest more across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which today account for just 12% of its S$518 billion ($401 billion) portfolio.

Recent Investments and Future Targets

"We have so far in the last two years invested something like €13 billion ($14.8 billion) (into EMEA)," Nagi Hamiyeh, Temasek's president of global investments and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Reuters. The fund said in 2024 it aimed to invest up to about €17 billion in the region by 2029.

Focus on Defence Sector

Defence is one sector that Temasek is now looking at more seriously, Hamiyeh said, citing rising government defence budgets.

Existing Defence Investments

"We have one company in Singapore, ST Engineering, which mainly serves the needs of the Singapore Armed Forces. But besides that, we never really looked at defence," he said in an interview.

Changing Perspectives on Defence

"But now when you look at deterrence, when you look at sovereignty, we're starting to make an exception."

Temasek's Global Portfolio and Investment Approach

Temasek is one of the world's biggest state investors, with stakes in global companies including Alphabet and Ping An, as well as privately held firms Anthropic and OpenAI.

Dual-Use Technologies and ESG Guidelines

Temasek will mainly target dual-use technologies — products serving both civilian and military customers — rather than pure defence manufacturers, Hamiyeh said, while adhering to its environmental, social and governance guidelines.

"We have very, very clear guidelines when it comes to ESG in terms of responsible management, in terms of nothing to do with biological and chemical warfare," he said.

Other Target Sectors and Deal Strategy

Defence sits alongside energy transition, infrastructure, luxury goods, industrial technology and life sciences as sectors where Hamiyeh said Europe had a "right to win." 

Deal Size and Team Involvement

Temasek is also concentrating on larger European deals, with a minimum ticket size of €200 million and a preferred range of €500 million to €1 billion, to allow its Europe investment team of about 30 people to play an active role after investing, Hamiyeh said.

Temasek's Global Exposure and European Investments

Around 73% of Temasek's underlying exposure is outside Singapore, with 26% in the Americas and 17% in China, according to its website. About half the portfolio is in unlisted assets.

In Europe, Temasek has invested in sectors ranging from fintech and healthcare to energy, including in Dutch payments company Adyen and French AI startup Mistral AI.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Temasek seeks to invest more in defence, especially dual‑use tech, as Europe boosts military spending after the Ukraine war (Reuters, July 24) (m.investing.com)
  • Temasek’s EMEA portfolio (12% of S$518 b) saw about €13 b invested over the past two years, aiming for ~€17 b by 2029; minimum deal size now €200 m, preferably €500 m–1 b (m.investing.com)
  • Guided by ESG guidelines, Temasek targets dual‑use rather than pure defence companies, and avoids investments in biological or chemical warfare sectors (temasek.com.sg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Temasek increasing its defence investments in Europe?
Temasek is boosting defence investments due to increased military spending by European governments prompted by the war in Ukraine.
Which regions are Temasek focusing on for new investments?
Temasek is expanding in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), aiming to raise its investments to around €17 billion by 2029.
What types of technologies is Temasek most interested in?
Temasek is mainly targeting dual-use technologies that serve both civilian and military customers, rather than pure defence manufacturers.
How does Temasek address ESG concerns in its defence investments?
Temasek follows strict ESG guidelines, ensuring its investments exclude sectors like biological and chemical warfare.
What is Temasek's preferred deal size for European investments?
Temasek prefers European deals with a minimum ticket size of €200 million and a preferred range of €500 million to €1 billion.

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