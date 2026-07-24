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Wise tumbles after US declines national trust bank application - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wise tumbles after US declines national trust bank application

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Wise Shares Drop 10% as US Regulators Reject Trust Bank Application

US Regulatory Setback Impacts Wise's Expansion Plans

July 24 (Reuters) - London-listed shares of Wise fell 10% on Friday after the money transfer group said its application to create a national trust bank in the United States was denied by regulators, amid major changes in financial policy.

Details of the Application Denial

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency denied Wise's application as it was incompatible with the Federal Reserve's new policies for payment system access, the dual-listed company said. As a national trust bank, Wise sought to settle U.S. dollar payments directly with the Fed.

Changing Regulatory Environment

U.S. regulations for payments have changed significantly since the firm submitted its application in June of last year, it said.

Impact of Federal Reserve Policy Shift

"With the Federal Reserve generally pausing account access for an uninsured trust bank, the approach in our application became non-viable," the firm said.

Wise's Future Strategy

The fintech firm plans to submit a new application for a national trust bank charter under the GENIUS Act framework, which pertains to digital assets like stablecoins.

Digital Asset Integration

Wise said its infrastructure is well positioned to interoperate with digital assets alongside existing payment rails.

Compliance and Regulatory Concerns

The company said the regulator flagged a U.S. consent order from last year on compliance violations following which Wise has strengthened its safety processes.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Wise’s application to charter a national trust bank in the U.S. was denied by the OCC, hindering its plan for direct Federal Reserve settlement — shares fell about 10% accordingly.
  • Regulatory shifts — including a pause on master account access for uninsured trust banks and the emergence of the GENIUS Act — rendered Wise’s initial strategy non‑viable.
  • Wise intends to reapply under the GENIUS Act framework, leveraging its compliance enhancements post‑Consent Order and infrastructure suited for stablecoin interoperability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US regulators deny Wise's trust bank application?
The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency denied Wise's application because it was incompatible with new Federal Reserve policies for payment system access.
What impact did the denial have on Wise's shares?
Wise's London-listed shares fell by 10% after the announcement of the denied application.
What does Wise plan to do after the denial?
Wise plans to resubmit a new application for a national trust bank charter under the GENIUS Act framework, focusing on digital assets.
What compliance issues did regulators flag regarding Wise?
Regulators noted a US consent order from last year over compliance violations, after which Wise strengthened its safety processes.
What is the GENIUS Act framework mentioned by Wise?
The GENIUS Act framework pertains to digital assets, such as stablecoins, and Wise aims for its infrastructure to interoperate with these alongside current payment systems.

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