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Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Securitas Q2 2024: Core Profit Up but Below Analyst Forecasts on Flat Organic Sales

Securitas Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

July 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas, one of the world's largest security services providers, reported lower-than-expected second-quarter core profit on Friday, weighed down by weak organic sales growth.

Core Profit Performance

• Securitas' operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 2.82 billion Swedish crowns ($289.13 million) in April-June from 2.80 billion crowns a year earlier, but missed analysts' average forecast of 2.91 billion crowns in a poll provided on its website.

Organic Sales Growth

• Organic sales growth was 0% in the quarter, down from 5% a year earlier, while adjusted organic sales growth was 3%.

Operating Margin and CEO Statement

• Operating margin increased to 7.50% from 7.30% a year earlier.

• "We delivered an improved adjusted operating margin in the second quarter, reaching 7.6%, driven by both the technology and solutions and the security services business lines," CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7533 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tomasz Kanik, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • EBITA increased slightly to SEK 2.82 billion but missed analysts’ forecast of SEK 2.91 billion, signaling pressure on expectations.
  • Organic sales growth was flat year‑on‑year (0%), down from 5% a year ago, although adjusted organic growth held at 3%, highlighting uneven demand.
  • Operating margin rose to 7.50% (from 7.30% a year earlier), supported by both technology & solutions and security services, per CEO Magnus Ahlqvist.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Securitas' core profit in the second quarter?
Securitas' operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 2.82 billion Swedish crowns in April-June 2024.
Did Securitas meet analyst profit estimates in Q2 2024?
No, Securitas' core profit of 2.82 billion crowns missed analysts' average forecast of 2.91 billion crowns.
How did Securitas' organic sales growth perform in Q2 2024?
Organic sales growth was 0% in the quarter, down from 5% a year earlier, with adjusted organic sales growth at 3%.
What changes were reported in Securitas' operating margin?
The operating margin increased to 7.5% from 7.3% a year earlier in Q2 2024, with an adjusted margin of 7.6%.
Who commented on Securitas' Q2 performance?
CEO Magnus Ahlqvist highlighted improvements in the adjusted operating margin, driven by technology and security services.

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