GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German top court says Afghan admission pledges cannot be revoked en masse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German top court says Afghan admission pledges cannot be revoked en masse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Legal Immigration

German Court Blocks Mass Revocation of Afghan Admission Promises

German Constitutional Court Ruling on Afghan Admission

Background of the Case

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Germany's top court on Friday ruled that a blanket cancellation of promised places for Afghans in a special intake programme was arbitrary and must be reconsidered case by case.

Details of the Complaint

Afghan Family's Legal Challenge

The Federal Constitutional Court backed a complaint by an Afghan mother and her two minor sons, who had been told in 2021 they would be admitted to Germany under the "human rights list" scheme.

Court's Reasoning and Decision

Violation of Constitutional Rights

Arbitrariness in Revocation

The judges said the Interior Ministry's December 2025 order voiding about 640 such promises without looking at each person breached the constitutional ban on arbitrariness.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The court backed a complaint by an Afghan mother and her two children, overturning the December 2025 mass cancellation as unconstitutional.
  • Interior Ministry’s December 2025 order voiding around 640 admission pledges without individual assessments violated the ban on arbitrariness under Germany’s Basic Law.
  • This ruling comes amid widespread revocations: by April 2026, 294 people had been formally revoked from the federal intake programme; hundreds of others remain in legal limbo with over 500 court cases pending.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Germany's top court rule regarding Afghan admission pledges?
Germany's Federal Constitutional Court stated that the mass cancellation of promised places for Afghans was arbitrary and required individual review.
Who was affected by the Interior Ministry's cancellation order?
About 640 individuals, including an Afghan mother and her two minor sons who were promised admission under the human rights list scheme, were affected.
Why was the Interior Ministry's order deemed unconstitutional?
The court found the order violated the constitutional prohibition against arbitrariness as it voided promises without individual assessment.
What is the 'human rights list' scheme mentioned in the ruling?
The 'human rights list' scheme is a special German intake program pledging admission to Afghans for humanitarian reasons.
What happens next after the court's decision?
The cancellation of admissions must be reconsidered on a case-by-case basis, rather than being revoked en masse.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel

Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel

Image for Dutch engineering firm Arcadis confirms takeover bid from WSP

Dutch engineering firm Arcadis confirms takeover bid from WSP

Image for German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows

German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows

Image for French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show

French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show

Image for Russia's Novatek says H1 net profit edges down 3% year-on-year to $2.8 billion

Russia's Novatek says H1 net profit edges down 3% year-on-year to $2.8 billion

Image for Reaction to US imposing new tariffs on 60 trading partners

Reaction to US imposing new tariffs on 60 trading partners

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for From steppe to sea, a Ukrainian drone unit hunts Russian ships
From steppe to sea, a Ukrainian drone unit hunts Russian ships
Image for Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says
Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says
Image for UK says latest US tariffs mean "no negative change" for British businesses 
UK says latest US tariffs mean "no negative change" for British businesses 
Image for European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs
European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs
Image for Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate
Sweden's Securitas second-quarter core profit rises but misses estimate
Image for Analysis-AstraZeneca 'magic' faces rare test after trial failure, share slide
Analysis-AstraZeneca 'magic' faces rare test after trial failure, share slide
Image for Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast
Fuel maker Neste posts second-quarter core profit slightly below forecast
Image for Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy
Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy
Image for UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June
UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 1.0% in June
Image for Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows
Insurer Mapfre estimates Venezuela quake losses at €25 million as half-year profit grows
Image for UK's Hyperoptic shifts focus to customer growth after reaching 2 million homes
UK's Hyperoptic shifts focus to customer growth after reaching 2 million homes
Image for UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business
UK's Reckitt to sell Russian hygiene business
View All Finance Posts