German Court Blocks Mass Revocation of Afghan Admission Promises
German Constitutional Court Ruling on Afghan Admission
Background of the Case
BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Germany's top court on Friday ruled that a blanket cancellation of promised places for Afghans in a special intake programme was arbitrary and must be reconsidered case by case.
Details of the Complaint
Afghan Family's Legal Challenge
The Federal Constitutional Court backed a complaint by an Afghan mother and her two minor sons, who had been told in 2021 they would be admitted to Germany under the "human rights list" scheme.
Court's Reasoning and Decision
Violation of Constitutional Rights
Arbitrariness in Revocation
The judges said the Interior Ministry's December 2025 order voiding about 640 such promises without looking at each person breached the constitutional ban on arbitrariness.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)