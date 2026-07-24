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German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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German Business Activity Grows in July as Manufacturing Surges, PMI Shows

German Private Sector Returns to Growth Amid Manufacturing Surge

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Germany's private sector has returned to growth in July for the first time in four months, driven by a marked upturn in manufacturing output, a survey showed on Friday, although renewed conflict in the Middle East cast doubt over the sustainability of the upturn.

The Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index for Germany, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 51.2 in July from June's final reading of 49.5, above the 49.8 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. 

The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

Positive Start to the Third Quarter

"The German economy made a positive start to the third quarter, with the Composite PMI returning to growth territory after having signalled a three-month spell of contraction following the outbreak of war in the Middle East," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Uncertainty Remains Due to Geopolitical Tensions

However, given the escalating hostilities in the region, which have put renewed upward pressure on global energy prices, the path to a sustainable recovery still seems very much uncertain, Smith said.

Manufacturing Drives the Increase

MANUFACTURING DRIVES THE INCREASE

The flash manufacturing PMI rose to 52.2 from 50.3 the previous month, beating the consensus forecast for 50.5 in Reuters poll of analysts. 

Strongest Production Growth in Four-and-a-Half Years

"Manufacturing enjoyed a bumper month of production growth in July, recording its strongest rise in output in nearly four-and-a-half years," said Smith.

Services Activity and New Business Trends

Meanwhile, services activity remained below the 50 threshold at 49.6, though it improved from 48.6 to a four-month high.

New business increased for the first time since February, helped by a renewed, if marginal, rise in services demand and faster manufacturing order growth. 

Employment, Business Confidence, and Inflationary Pressures

Employment fell again but at the slowest pace since December, while business confidence improved to a five-month high. 

Input cost inflation picked up from June's four-month low, driven by services firms and partly due to the expiry of the government's temporary tax reduction on fuel.

"With oil prices on the rise again, it looks like we could be set for a period of renewed inflationary pressures," Smith said. 

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite PMI rose to 51.2 in July from June’s 49.5, beating the Reuters forecast of 49.8, marking a shift back into growth territory. (investing.com)
  • Manufacturing PMI surged to 52.2, the strongest production expansion in nearly four and a half years, while services PMI improved to 49.6 but remained below the 50 growth threshold. (investing.com)
  • Despite the rebound, risks linger as renewed conflict in the Middle East has driven oil prices higher, inflationary pressures are rising, and employment continues to decline—albeit at a slower pace. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the growth in German business activity in July?
A marked upturn in manufacturing output drove the return to growth for Germany's private sector in July.
What was the Composite Flash PMI reading for Germany in July?
The Composite Flash PMI for Germany rose to 51.2 in July 2024, up from 49.5 in June.
How did manufacturing and services perform in Germany?
Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.2, indicating strong growth, while services remained below 50 but improved to 49.6.
Why is the outlook for German economic recovery uncertain?
Escalating conflict in the Middle East and rising global energy prices have cast doubt on the sustainability of the upturn.
What impact did input cost inflation have on German businesses?
Input cost inflation increased, driven by services firms and higher energy prices after the expiry of the fuel tax reduction.

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