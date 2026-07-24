Novatek Reports 3% Decline in H1 Net Profit as Revenue Rises in 2023
Financial Performance Overview
Net Income Results
MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - First-half net income for Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek declined by around 3% year-on-year to 218.7 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) as expenses rose, the company said on Friday.
Revenue Growth
It also said its January-to-June revenue increased by 4% to 836.3 billion roubles compared to the same period last year.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 78.5500 roubles)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Joe Bavier)