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European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European Commission gives guarded welcome to new Trump tariffs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Trade Policy European Union

European Commission Welcomes New US Trump Tariffs in Line With Trade Deal

US Tariffs and European Commission Response

Background of the New US Tariffs

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave a guarded welcome to new tariffs imposed by the United States on Friday, saying that the outcome was in line with a trade deal the two sides struck a year ago.

The United States on Friday imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the EU and China, saying it had found they were not acting sufficiently to prevent the import of products made from forced labor.

Impact on the European Union

Tariff Exemptions for the EU

The European Union is one of a limited number of U.S. trading partners for which the new tariffs do not stack on top of pre-existing "most favored nation" customs duties. The tariffs also reintroduce the additional tariff exemptions for the EU, such as cork and diamonds, on top of those on aircraft and parts, generic medicines, and active ingredients. 

European Commission’s Statement

"The EU notes positively the fact that this outcome is in line with the U.S. tariff commitments agreed under the EU-US Joint Statement," a European Commission spokesperson said, adding it provided "positive momentum" to continue the work on exploring further tariff exemptions and deepening cooperation.

Details of the EU-US Trade Deal

Terms of the Agreement

The spokesperson said the EU expected Washington to continue abiding by the terms of the deal struck at U.S. President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland last July.

Under that deal, the EU agreed to remove import duties on U.S. industrial goods, while the U.S. imposed 15% tariffs on most EU products.

Importance of Market Stability

"This is essential to continue providing our respective markets with much-needed stability and predictability," the spokesperson said.

Ongoing Disagreements

The EU has previously rejected U.S. allegations that it is not acting against forced labour.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. imposed 10%–12.5% forced‑labor tariffs on 60 partners, including the EU, but did not stack them atop existing MFN duties for the bloc.
  • The outcome is consistent with the Turnberry agreement of July 27, 2025, which capped U.S. tariffs at 15% and removed most EU duties on U.S. industrial goods.
  • The EU anticipates continued U.S. adherence to the deal and sees this as momentum for exploring additional exemptions and deeper trade cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new tariffs did the United States impose on the EU?
The US imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the EU, citing insufficient action on forced labor products.
How did the European Commission respond to the new US tariffs?
The European Commission gave a guarded welcome, noting that the tariffs align with the trade deal agreed a year ago and positive momentum for further cooperation.
Are additional tariff exemptions included for the EU?
Yes, the tariffs reintroduce exemptions for items such as cork, diamonds, aircraft parts, and generic medicines for the EU.
What was the basis of the US imposing the new tariffs?
The US said the new tariffs target goods from partners not sufficiently preventing imports of products made from forced labor.
What is expected from Washington according to the European Commission?
The EU expects Washington to continue abiding by the trade deal terms, ensuring market stability and predictability.

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