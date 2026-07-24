Bank of France: Trump's Tariffs Heighten Uncertainty for Global Economy

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Global Economic Stability

Bank of France Governor Comments on Tariff Policy

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Tariffs imposed on trading partners from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump add more uncertainty to the world economy, said the Bank of France governor Emmanuel Moulin on Friday.

Details of the New Tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China, over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans, just as a temporary 10% global tariff expired.

Implications for the European Union

Moulin said that even though Trump ought to abide by the terms of the 2025 trade deal struck with the EU at Trump's Turnberry golf course, the tariffs were still a headwind.

Turnberry Agreement and Economic Outlook

"For Europe, it ought not to change much because we have the Turnberry agreement which should be respected by Donald Trump. But obviously it creates more uncertainty for world trade and clearly it's not favourable for growth," Moulin told BFM Business TV station.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Inti Landauro;)