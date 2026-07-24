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Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of France head: Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty for world economy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Bank of France: Trump's Tariffs Heighten Uncertainty for Global Economy

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Global Economic Stability

Bank of France Governor Comments on Tariff Policy

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Tariffs imposed on trading partners from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump add more uncertainty to the world economy, said the Bank of France governor Emmanuel Moulin on Friday.

Details of the New Tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China, over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans, just as a temporary 10% global tariff expired.

Implications for the European Union

Moulin said that even though Trump ought to abide by the terms of the 2025 trade deal struck with the EU at Trump's Turnberry golf course, the tariffs were still a headwind.

Turnberry Agreement and Economic Outlook

"For Europe, it ought not to change much because we have the Turnberry agreement which should be respected by Donald Trump. But obviously it creates more uncertainty for world trade and clearly it's not favourable for growth," Moulin told BFM Business TV station.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Inti Landauro;)

Key Takeaways

  • Tariffs under Section 301 were just implemented and affect 60 economies, replacing a temporary 10% global tariff that expired July 24, 2026 (internazionale.it).
  • These forced‑labor related duties exacerbate global economic uncertainty, even though the 2025 Turnberry deal between the U.S. and EU was expected to limit such disruptions (euronews.com).
  • Governor Moulin emphasized that while Europe hoped the Turnberry agreement would be upheld, the new tariffs remain a negative force on growth and trade certainty (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bank of France governor say about Trump's tariffs?
The governor said Trump's tariffs add more uncertainty to the world economy and are not favorable for growth.
Which countries are affected by the new U.S. tariffs?
The new tariffs affect 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China.
What is the percentage of the new tariffs imposed by the U.S.?
The Trump administration imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5%.
Does the EU have a trade agreement with the U.S.?
Yes, the 2025 Turnberry agreement exists between the EU and the U.S., which should be respected.
Why were the new U.S. tariffs imposed?
The tariffs were imposed due to allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans.

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