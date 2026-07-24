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French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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France’s Private Sector Contraction Slows in July as PMI Rises to 49.6

Overview of France’s July Private Sector Performance

PMI and Output Index Trends

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France's private sector contraction eased in July, with services output slowing only marginally, although inflation, borrowing costs and geopolitics all remained concerns as tensions in the Middle East flare up again, a business survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global flash France composite output index rose to 49.6 from 47.2 in June, a preliminary survey showed. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

Market Forecasts and Survey Results

A Reuters poll forecast for the July flash Composite PMI stood at 47.8.

The S&P Global flash France manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 50.0 in July from 51.2 in June. The Reuters poll forecast was 51.

The S&P Global flash France services PMI business activity Index rose to 49.8 from 46.8 in June and above a Reuters forecast for 47.5.

Business Confidence and Economic Uncertainty

Business Confidence Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The INSEE statistics agency said on Thursday that French business confidence has risen to a four-month high in July despite the latest flare-up in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Expert Commentary on Economic Outlook

Nevertheless, Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said ongoing economic uncertainty caused by Iran conflict would remain a headwind.

"While the latest survey data brought with it good news in the form of the France PMI rising further from its May low and inflationary pressures easing, it feels overly optimistic to bank on this momentum continuing given renewed pressures on oil and gas markets in recent days," said Hayes.

"Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran bring fresh uncertainty about inflation, borrowing costs and geopolitics more broadly, and uncertainty has so often been to the detriment of the French economy in recent years," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite PMI improved significantly in July, rising to 49.6 vs June’s 47.2, beating the Reuters poll’s 47.8 forecast(investing.com)
  • Services activity index climbed to 49.8 from 46.8, exceeding the forecast of 47.5 and showing narrowing contraction(investing.com)
  • Manufacturing PMI eased to 50.0 from 51.2, matching borderline expansion but below June’s level(investing.com)
  • INSEE’s business confidence rose to a four‑month high of 97 in July, signaling improved sentiment across sectors despite geopolitical and climate pressures(investing.com)
  • Geopolitical risks—especially Middle East tensions—remain a key headwind, potentially maintaining upward pressure on inflation and borrowing costs(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the S&P Global France Composite Output Index for July?
The S&P Global flash France composite output index rose to 49.6 in July from 47.2 in June.
Did the French private sector continue to contract in July?
The contraction eased, as shown by the composite PMI rising to 49.6, but it remained just below the growth threshold of 50.
How did services output in France perform in July?
French services output slowed only marginally, with the services PMI business activity index rising to 49.8 from 46.8 in June.
What economic concerns remain for France according to the survey?
Key concerns include inflation, borrowing costs, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly relating to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.
How did French business confidence change in July?
French business confidence rose to a four-month high in July despite geopolitical tensions.

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