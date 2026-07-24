Arcadis Confirms WSP Takeover Bid; Board Reviews Revised Offer Amid Share Surge

Arcadis Receives and Reviews Takeover Bids from WSP Global

July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis said on Friday it had received a second unsolicited takeover bid from Canadian peer WSP Global, confirming a Reuters report from Thursday.

Market Reaction to Takeover News

Amsterdam-listed shares of Arcadis were up 9.5% in early trading, after closing 11.5% higher the night before.

Details of the Takeover Offers

Initial Offer and Board Response

The board unanimously rejected a first offer of €48.5 ($55.2) per share, saying it "fundamentally undervalued the company", and is now reviewing a revised proposal of €51.5, Arcadis said in a statement.

Background and Competing Interest

Reuters reported on Thursday that Toronto-listed WSP had been working over the last year on a possible bid for Arcadis, citing two people familiar with the matter. Other potential suitors included large-cap private equity firms, the people said.

Concerns Raised by Arcadis

The Netherlands-based group said the first offer had not addressed concerns around "strategic fit, cultural fit, deal certainty and other stakeholders' interests".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)