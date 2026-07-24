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Finance

Dutch engineering firm Arcadis confirms takeover bid from WSP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Arcadis Confirms WSP Takeover Bid; Board Reviews Revised Offer Amid Share Surge

Arcadis Receives and Reviews Takeover Bids from WSP Global

July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis said on Friday it had received a second unsolicited takeover bid from Canadian peer WSP Global, confirming a Reuters report from Thursday.

Market Reaction to Takeover News

Amsterdam-listed shares of Arcadis were up 9.5% in early trading, after closing 11.5% higher the night before.

Details of the Takeover Offers

Initial Offer and Board Response

The board unanimously rejected a first offer of €48.5 ($55.2) per share, saying it "fundamentally undervalued the company", and is now reviewing a revised proposal of €51.5, Arcadis said in a statement.

Background and Competing Interest

Reuters reported on Thursday that Toronto-listed WSP had been working over the last year on a possible bid for Arcadis, citing two people familiar with the matter. Other potential suitors included large-cap private equity firms, the people said.

Concerns Raised by Arcadis

The Netherlands-based group said the first offer had not addressed concerns around "strategic fit, cultural fit, deal certainty and other stakeholders' interests".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Arcadis received a second unsolicited bid from WSP Global, revising the previous offer to €51.5 per share following rejection of the initial €48.5 bid as undervaluing the company.
  • Arcadis’ shares jumped approximately 9.5% in early trading on July 24 following the news, after an 11.5% gain the previous evening.
  • Potential strategic fit and cost synergies make WSP a logical suitor, but hurdles such as Arcadis’ shareholder structure—especially the 18% stake held by the employee-led Lovinklaan foundation—could complicate any deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has made a takeover bid for Arcadis?
Canadian firm WSP Global has made a takeover bid for Dutch engineering consultancy Arcadis.
What was Arcadis's response to the first takeover offer?
Arcadis's board unanimously rejected the first offer of €48.5 per share, saying it fundamentally undervalued the company.
What is the value of the revised takeover proposal for Arcadis?
The revised offer for Arcadis is €51.5 per share.
How did Arcadis shares react to the takeover news?
Arcadis shares rose 9.5% in early trading after closing 11.5% higher the previous night.
What concerns did Arcadis cite regarding the initial WSP offer?
Arcadis cited concerns about strategic and cultural fit, deal certainty, and stakeholders' interests.

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