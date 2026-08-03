GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK July manufacturing PMI revised down to 4-month low - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK July manufacturing PMI revised down to 4-month low

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK July Manufacturing PMI Revised Downward, Marks Slowest Growth in Four Months

British Manufacturing Activity and PMI Data Overview

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British manufacturing activity expanded for a ninth straight month in July but at the slowest pace in four months, according to purchasing managers' data on Monday that points to a renewed impact from the Iran war towards the end of last month.

PMI Figures and Key Metrics

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for Britain's manufacturing sector fell to 51.9 in July from 52.5 in June, in contrast to an earlier provisional or flash reading of 52.8, which was the third highest reading of the past four years.

Factors Influencing the PMI Decline

"The month-on-month fall in the level of the PMI was due to a steep reduction in stocks of purchases, slower jobs growth and a sharp easing in the rate of increase in vendor lead times," S&P Global said.    

Additional Data Highlights
  • The manufacturing PMI's output component rose to 52.9 from 52.6, representing the broadest growth since September 2024 but a smaller increase than the flash reading of 53.6
  • Readings above 50 represent growth, while those below it represent contraction
  • The data was collected from July 9 to July 28, while the cut-off for the flash reading was July 24
  • A truce between the United States and Iran broke down in mid July and Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel on July 23 and July 24
  • Manufacturers reported the smallest rise in input costs since February while employment levels stagnated
  • Small manufacturers reported a mild downturn in production volumes in July while medium and larger ones reported growth
  • Official data showed a 2.3% annual rise in manufacturing output in May, the biggest increase since March 2024
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • July’s final S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI stood at 51.9, down from June’s 52.5 and below the flash reading of 52.8, marking a four‐month low. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • The slowdown stemmed from sharp reductions in purchase inventories, slower jobs growth, and an easing in vendor lead times, while output rose modestly to 52.9—still below the flash estimate. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Geopolitical disruptions—especially escalation of the Iran conflict and a Houthi blockade—pushed oil above $100/barrel in late July, weighing on sentiment and costs. (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK's manufacturing PMI for July?
The UK's manufacturing PMI for July was revised down to 51.9, the lowest in four months.
What does a PMI reading above 50 signify?
A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector.
How did manufacturer employment levels and input costs change in July?
Employment levels stagnated and the increase in input costs was the smallest since February.
Did all manufacturer sizes report growth in July?
Small manufacturers saw a mild downturn, while medium and large manufacturers reported growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Small nations hold big cards as FIFA chief Infantino scrambles for support

Soccer-Small nations hold big cards as FIFA chief Infantino scrambles for support

Image for BioNTech says Sobi's Oelkers will replace Sahin as CEO

BioNTech says Sobi's Oelkers will replace Sahin as CEO

Image for Soccer-Wales withdraws support for Infantino re-electionafter FIFA stake plan collapses

Soccer-Wales withdraws support for Infantino re-electionafter FIFA stake plan collapses

Image for India's Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK

India's Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK

Image for Euro zone factory output near 4 1/2-year high in July but demand still weak, PMI shows

Euro zone factory output near 4 1/2-year high in July but demand still weak, PMI shows

Image for Iran war hit euro zone consumption especially hard, ECB says

Iran war hit euro zone consumption especially hard, ECB says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German manufacturing growth back at 4-year highs, PMI shows
German manufacturing growth back at 4-year highs, PMI shows
Image for French manufacturing slips back into contraction in July, PMI shows
French manufacturing slips back into contraction in July, PMI shows
Image for Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum
Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum
Image for European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
Image for AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks
AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks
Image for Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July
Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July
Image for Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows
Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows
Image for UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
Image for UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
Image for Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Image for EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
Image for Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts