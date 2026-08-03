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BioNTech says Sobi's Oelkers will replace Sahin as CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BioNTech says Sobi's Oelkers will replace Sahin as CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Leadership Changes

BioNTech Names Sobi's Guido Oelkers as Successor to CEO Ugur Sahin

Leadership Transition at BioNTech

Appointment of Guido Oelkers

Aug 3 (Reuters) - German biotech firm BioNTech said on Monday that Sobi's CEO Guido Oelkers will succeed Ugur Sahin as its chief executive.

Timeline for Leadership Change

Oelkers will take on the role from February 1, 2027 at latest, the company said, after serving as CEO at the Stockholm-listed biopharmaceutical company since 2017.

Departure of BioNTech Co-Founders

BioNTech announced in March its two co-founders and leading executives, Sahin and Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci, would leave the COVID-19 vaccine maker by the end of the year to start a new venture.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Guido Oelkers, CEO of Swedish biotech Sobi since 2017 with deep pharmaceutical leadership experience, will become BioNTech’s new CEO by February 1, 2027 at the latest (sobi.com).
  • Founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will step down by end of 2026 to start a next‑generation mRNA company, prompting BioNTech to initiate a leadership succession plan (sahmcapital.com).
  • Investors reacted sharply to the announcement in March 2026, when BioNTech shares plunged over 20% amid concerns about the departure of its pioneering founders (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will replace Ugur Sahin as BioNTech's CEO?
Guido Oelkers, currently CEO of Sobi, will replace Ugur Sahin as BioNTech's CEO.
When is Guido Oelkers expected to take over as BioNTech's CEO?
Guido Oelkers is expected to assume the CEO role by February 1, 2027, at the latest.
Why are Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci leaving BioNTech?
They are leaving BioNTech to start a new venture after their announced departure by the end of the year.
Who is Guido Oelkers?
Guido Oelkers is the current CEO of Sobi, a Stockholm-listed biopharmaceutical company.
When was the BioNTech leadership change announced?
The planned leadership change was announced by BioNTech in March.

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