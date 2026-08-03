BioNTech Names Sobi's Guido Oelkers as Successor to CEO Ugur Sahin
Leadership Transition at BioNTech
Appointment of Guido Oelkers
Aug 3 (Reuters) - German biotech firm BioNTech said on Monday that Sobi's CEO Guido Oelkers will succeed Ugur Sahin as its chief executive.
Timeline for Leadership Change
Oelkers will take on the role from February 1, 2027 at latest, the company said, after serving as CEO at the Stockholm-listed biopharmaceutical company since 2017.
Departure of BioNTech Co-Founders
BioNTech announced in March its two co-founders and leading executives, Sahin and Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci, would leave the COVID-19 vaccine maker by the end of the year to start a new venture.
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Ludwig Burger)