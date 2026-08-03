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India's Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Transition Investments

Essar Group Unveils $5.8 Billion Energy Transition Investment in UK by 2035

Essar Group's Major UK Energy Transition Plans

Investment Overview

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Essar Group plans to invest 4.3 billion pounds ($5.79 billion) to build low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it said in a statement on Monday.

Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF) Operations

• Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a unit of Essar Group, operates a 200,000-barrels-per-day Stanlow refinery.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

• The 4.3-billion-pound investment pipeline will support the UK's energy transition, "generating massive long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs," said Prashant Ruia, Chairman of EETF.

Stanlow Refinery Transformation

• Of the planned investment, more than 1 billion pounds are nearing final investment decision to transform Stanlow into a leading energy transition hub, the statement said.

Expansion and Future Projects

Retail Network Growth

• Essar is expanding its retail network in the UK and aims to supply 800 new locations with its fuels.

Data Centre Exploration

• Essar is also exploring building data centres near the Stanlow project.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7429 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • £4.3 billion investment pipeline by 2035 aimed at low‑carbon energy transition in UK (essar.com)
  • Over £1 billion nearing final investment decision to transform Stanlow into a leading low‑carbon hub (essar.com)
  • Essar already supports nearly 5 000 jobs, projects GVA of £1.9 billion/year and nearly 10 000 jobs by 2035 (essar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Essar Group investing in the UK's energy transition?
Essar Group plans to invest £4.3 billion (about $5.8 billion) in low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035.
What is the focus of Essar Group's investment in the UK?
The investment focuses on building low-carbon energy transition projects, transforming the Stanlow refinery, and creating new energy infrastructure.
How many jobs will Essar Group's UK investment create?
The investment is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs in the UK.
Is Essar Group expanding its presence in the UK beyond energy projects?
Yes, Essar is expanding its UK retail fuel network and exploring building data centres near Stanlow.

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