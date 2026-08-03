Essar Group Unveils $5.8 Billion Energy Transition Investment in UK by 2035

Essar Group's Major UK Energy Transition Plans

Investment Overview

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Essar Group plans to invest 4.3 billion pounds ($5.79 billion) to build low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it said in a statement on Monday.

Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF) Operations

• Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a unit of Essar Group, operates a 200,000-barrels-per-day Stanlow refinery.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

• The 4.3-billion-pound investment pipeline will support the UK's energy transition, "generating massive long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs," said Prashant Ruia, Chairman of EETF.

Stanlow Refinery Transformation

• Of the planned investment, more than 1 billion pounds are nearing final investment decision to transform Stanlow into a leading energy transition hub, the statement said.

Expansion and Future Projects

Retail Network Growth

• Essar is expanding its retail network in the UK and aims to supply 800 new locations with its fuels.

Data Centre Exploration

• Essar is also exploring building data centres near the Stanlow project.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7429 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)