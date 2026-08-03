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Soccer-Small nations hold big cards as FIFA chief Infantino scrambles for support

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Small Nations Hold Key Votes as FIFA President Infantino Faces Crisis

Infantino’s Leadership Under Threat Amid FIFA Power Struggle

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gianni Infantino’s hopes of extending his FIFA presidency may rest less on winning back soccer's traditional powers than on calling in favours from the many small and emerging nations that rely heavily on the world governing body's largesse.

Infantino is facing the biggest crisis of his decade-long tenure after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF declared no confidence in his leadership following the abortive proposal to bring private equity into the World Cup.

He confirmed his intention to stand for a fourth term at next year's Congress in April but the pressure on Infantino may not wait until the election.

Growing Opposition from Major Football Federations

Wales on Monday became the first soccer federation to formally withdraw support for Infantino, while European body UEFA confirmed it had written to the 56-year-old Swiss to inform him it was weighing legal action against him regarding the proposal.

Opponents can mount a push to depose him with a vote at an Extraordinary Congress (EC) if 20% of FIFA's membership of 211 member associations request one in writing.

An EC would need to be held within three months of a request, providing time for rival candidates to emerge.

UEFA, whose 55 member nations voted to boycott all FIFA tournaments if the stake sale went ahead, alone could trigger an EC with a unanimous vote.

The Challenge of Securing a Majority

But getting a majority of FIFA's membership to vote Infantino out at the EC may not be an easy task.

Despite vast disparities in wealth, soccer development and influence across the footballing world, all 211 nations have an equal vote.

Rather than smoothing things over with established football giants like France, Spain and England, Infantino's best chance of clinging to power may rest with members like Bhutan and Vanuatu -- emerging nations that have never competed at a World Cup and rely overwhelmingly on FIFA to support their football programmes and participate in international events.

Financial Incentives for Smaller Nations

FIFA members have been able to claim up to $3 million for soccer development projects over the course of the 2023-26 World Cup cycle, $1 million more than the previous cycle.

The money is small beer for rich nations with professional teams but vital for football's have-nots.

The stake sale was always aimed at the latter members, and many have done well under Infantino's patronage.

Vanuatu’s Influence and the Role of Emerging Nations

VANUATU INFLUENCE

Vanuatu are ranked 160th in the world and sixth among the Oceania confederation teams but their football association head Lambert Maltock has a seat at FIFA's highest table as one of eight vice-presidents in the body's Executive Council.

FIFA gave the island nation of about 340,000 people a development grant of $4.15 million to help build a 6,500-seat stadium in the capital Port Vila, which was completed in 2022.

For Vanuatu's first professional player, Brian Kaltak, Infantino's backing has been a huge boost for the country and developing nations generally.

"First of all, he gave a chance for our president to be part of FIFA and then with development projects, he's been trying to grow the game -- not just Vanuatu but all third-world countries," the Perth Glory defender told Reuters on Monday.

"He's opening up more chances for a team like ours, for nations like ours to make it ... It's been a massive help."

FIFA Grants and Political Influence

Similar funding splashes are common across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, where FIFA grants have financed training pitches, gyms and soccer programmes that national associations would otherwise struggle to finance.

For critics, however, that same funding model has reinforced a system in which FIFA trades financial power for political influence, making it difficult to build a coalition to unseat an incumbent president.

The Numbers Game Beyond Europe

Any campaign to remove Infantino may ultimately be a numbers game that extends far beyond Europe's traditional elite.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA and CONCACAF have formally declared no confidence in Infantino following backlash against his private equity plan for the World Cup (apnews.com).
  • Infantino rescinded the controversial stake‑sale plan under intense pressure, especially from UEFA, which threatened a boycott that triggered widespread rejection (elpais.com).
  • Smaller and emerging football nations, often recipients of up to $3 million in FIFA Forward funding, hold veto power via equal votes and could determine the outcome of any Extraordinary Congress challenge (legal.fifa.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is FIFA president Gianni Infantino facing a leadership crisis?
Infantino is facing crisis after UEFA and CONCACAF declared no confidence in his leadership due to a failed proposal involving private equity for the World Cup.
How can FIFA members trigger a vote to remove the president?
A vote can be triggered at an Extraordinary Congress if 20% of FIFA's 211 member associations request it in writing.
Why are small nations important in the FIFA presidency race?
All 211 FIFA member nations have equal votes, so support from small and emerging nations relying on FIFA funding is crucial for any president.
What kind of financial support does FIFA provide to small nations?
FIFA members can claim up to $3 million for soccer development projects per World Cup cycle, with grants funding stadiums and training facilities.

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