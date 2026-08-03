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Soccer-Wales withdraws support for Infantino re-electionafter FIFA stake plan collapses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Wales withdraws support for Infantino re-electionafter FIFA stake plan collapses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Wales Withdraws Support for FIFA President After Failed Stake Sale Plan

Wales' Decision and the Fallout from FIFA's Stake Sale Failure

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wales said it will withdraw support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid for a new term from 2027-2031 after his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights.

FIFA's ambitious plan to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

With the plan abandoned, attention has turned to the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president could face increased scrutiny following the failed initiative.

Failure of Good Governance

Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

Official Statement from the Football Association of Wales

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term," the Welsh FA said in a statement.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

Broader Backlash and Legal Implications

Loss of Confidence from UEFA and CONCACAF

Infantino is under unprecedented fire after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Potential Legal Action and Document Preservation

The European governing body, which led the backlash to Infantino's plans and welcomed the decision to scrap it, did not confirm media reports that it was preparing to take legal action against FIFA over the issue.

UEFA said it had sent a dument presevation order, which stops the destruction of emails, files, or data when an investigation is expected.

Infantino's Leadership and Future Prospects

Re-election Prospects and Growing Dissent

Infantino had said in April he intended to seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA chief. Since taking over from Sepp Blatter in 2016, the Swiss has been re-elected unopposed twice and appeared in control of the body.

While his re-election for the 2027-31 term had appeared a formality, experts told Reuters the backlash against the failed proposal exposed dissatisfaction among FIFA members and could complicate his path ahead of March's Congress in Morocco.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Wales formally withdrew support for Infantino’s 2027–2031 re‑election, citing failures in governance, leadership, stakeholder management and trust (reddit.com)
  • The failed plan involved creating a new entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), valued at around $20 billion, and raising $4.2 billion via a roughly 20% private investor stake, drawing widespread condemnation (apnews.com)
  • Regional bodies, including UEFA and CONCACAF, also voiced loss of confidence in Infantino; UEFA described the plan as crossing a line into commercialization of football’s soul (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wales withdraw support for FIFA President Infantino?
Wales withdrew support due to what it described as failures in governance, leadership, and FIFA's abandoned plan to sell a World Cup commercial stake.
What was the failed FIFA World Cup stake plan?
FIFA's plan intended to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20% stake in a new entity managing competitions, but it collapsed due to stakeholder opposition.
Who else has expressed dissatisfaction with Infantino's leadership?
UEFA and CONCACAF both stated they had lost confidence in Infantino after the failed World Cup commercial rights plan.
What legal steps have stakeholders considered regarding FIFA's plan?
UEFA reportedly sent a document preservation order and considered legal action following the controversy over FIFA's proposal.

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