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German manufacturing growth back at 4-year highs, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German manufacturing growth back at 4-year highs, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Germany’s Manufacturing Sees Strongest Growth Since 2022 as PMI Surges

Germany’s Manufacturing Sector Shows Robust Expansion in July

PMI Data Highlights

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's manufacturing sector enjoyed a strong start to the third quarter as business activity expanded in July at its joint-strongest pace since May 2022, helped by faster output growth and a rebound in export sales, a survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for German manufacturing rose to 52.2 in July from 50.3 the month before, in line with a preliminary reading earlier this month and at the same high level as recorded in March.

A reading above 50 indicates growth, while below that figure signals contraction. 

Expert Insights and Sector Performance

Export Sales and Output Growth

"Germany's manufacturing sector made an impressive start to the third quarter, with a notable improvement in export sales helping drive the strongest production growth in nearly four-and-a-half years," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Demand, Capacity, and Backlogs

Output rose at its fastest rate since February 2022 as firms cited stronger demand, higher capacity utilisation and efforts to clear backlogs. Outstanding business fell for a third straight month, though the pace of decline eased.

New Orders and Export Sales

New orders increased for a second consecutive month and at the quickest pace since March, driven by export sales that grew at the strongest rate since February 2022. 

Cost Pressures and Inflation Trends

Input and Output Price Developments

Cost pressures also moderated. Input price inflation slowed to its lowest since February, while output charge inflation eased for a third straight month to the weakest since March, although both remained elevated by historical standards.

Outlook and Uncertainties

Geopolitical Risks and Business Expectations

Impact of Middle East Conflict

However, Smith said it was difficult to imagine this performance being sustained without a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, due to the corresponding volatility in oil prices and uncertainty.

"Indeed, business expectations remain subdued in the manufacturing sector, staying below the level seen prior to the outbreak of the conflict," he said. 

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.2 in July 2026 from 50.3 in June, hitting growth levels not seen since May 2022, backed by brisk production and export gains. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Export orders rose at the strongest pace since February 2022, while input cost inflation eased to a five-month low and output price inflation moderated. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Despite the rebound, business sentiment remains cautious amidst geopolitical uncertainty—particularly the Middle East conflict—which continues to pose risks. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German manufacturing PMI for July?
The German manufacturing PMI for July was 52.2, its joint-strongest level since May 2022.
What drove the growth in German manufacturing?
Growth was driven by faster output, a rebound in export sales, and higher capacity utilisation.
How did new orders and export sales perform in July?
New orders increased for a second consecutive month, with export sales achieving their strongest growth since February 2022.
Did cost pressures change in the German manufacturing sector?
Yes, input price inflation slowed to its lowest since February and output charge inflation also eased, though both remained historically high.
Are there any risks to ongoing manufacturing growth in Germany?
Yes, unresolved conflict in the Middle East and oil price volatility could impact sustained growth, keeping business expectations subdued.

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