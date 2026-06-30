UK Housebuilders Face Multi-Billion Pound Lawsuit Over Anticompetitive Conduct

Overview of the Class Action Lawsuit Against UK Housebuilders

Details of the Allegations

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilders, including Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, are facing a potential multi-billion-pound class action lawsuit over alleged anticompetitive conduct, according to a consumer claim filed on Tuesday.

The claim, which also includes Bellway, Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Vistry Group and Countryside Partnerships, now requires approval from Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal before it can proceed. That can typically take 6-12 months.

Who is Involved and Who is Affected?

The claim is being launched on behalf of more than 700,000 people who bought a new-build home in Britain between October 2015 and June 24, 2026, by proposed class representative Mark McLaren, who previously worked for the Consumers' Association, better known as Which?.

Compensation Sought

The value of compensation sought is estimated at between £2.2 billion and £4.5 billion, equivalent to between £3,100 and £6,200 for each affected homeowner, law firms Geradin Partners and Hausfeld said in the statement.

Background and Industry Response

Nature of the Anticompetitive Conduct

Court documents state that the housebuilders shared sensitive information on prices, buyer incentives and sales activity, weakening competition and driving up new-build home prices.

Responses from Housebuilders

Taylor Wimpey and Vistry declined to comment on the claim, and the other homebuilders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Regulatory Actions and Industry Changes

Competition Watchdog Probe

The claim follows a probe by Britain's competition watchdog into potential anticompetitive behaviour in the sector, which was settled last October after seven housebuilders committed to a combined 100 million pounds ($132 million) payment to affordable housing programs to address the regulator's concerns.

Agreed Measures and Compliance

As part of that, the companies had also agreed to refrain from sharing sensitive pricing information with peers and work with industry bodies to develop guidance on information sharing and introduce enhanced compliance measures.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7561 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)