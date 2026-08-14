Stellantis Considers Sale of Brampton Canada Plant, Union Raises Concerns
Stellantis Plant Sale Consideration and Union Response
By Kalea Hall
Notification and Background
DETROIT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unifor, the union representing Detroit Three autoworkers in Canada, said this week it received a notification from Stellantis that it is considering the sale of its Brampton, Ontario, plant.
Brampton Plant Closure and Retooling
Brampton was closed for retooling in 2024. It was set to reopen in 2025 to produce the Jeep Compass, but Stellantis instead paused retooling and moved production to a factory in Illinois after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.
Upcoming Contract Negotiations
Unifor will soon negotiate a new contract with Stellantis that covers the Brampton, Windsor Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant. The current contract expires Sept. 20.
Electric Vehicle Production Discussions
Potential Partnership with Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology
Stellantis was previously reported to be discussing options for building electric vehicles in Canada with Chinese partner Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology.
Union Concerns Over Chinese Partnership
Unifor expressed serious concerns about Stellantis bringing a Chinese partner to make electric vehicles at the shuttered plant.
Stellantis Official Response
Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Kalea Hall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)