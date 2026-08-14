Stellantis Considers Sale of Brampton Canada Plant, Union Raises Concerns

Stellantis Plant Sale Consideration and Union Response

By Kalea Hall

Notification and Background

DETROIT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unifor, the union representing Detroit Three autoworkers in Canada, said this week it received a notification from Stellantis that it is considering the sale of its Brampton, Ontario, plant.

Brampton Plant Closure and Retooling

Brampton was closed for retooling in 2024. It was set to reopen in 2025 to produce the Jeep Compass, but Stellantis instead paused retooling and moved production to a factory in Illinois after U.S. President ​Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Upcoming Contract Negotiations

Unifor will soon negotiate a new contract with Stellantis that covers the Brampton, Windsor Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant. The current contract expires Sept. 20.

Electric Vehicle Production Discussions

Potential Partnership with Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology

Stellantis was previously reported to be discussing options for building ​electric vehicles in Canada with Chinese partner Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology.

Union Concerns Over Chinese Partnership

Unifor expressed serious concerns about Stellantis bringing a Chinese partner to make electric vehicles at the shuttered plant.

Stellantis Official Response

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kalea Hall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)