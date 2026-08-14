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Canada autoworker union: Stellantis considering sale of Canada plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada autoworker union: Stellantis considering sale of Canada plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Stellantis Considers Sale of Brampton Canada Plant, Union Raises Concerns

Stellantis Plant Sale Consideration and Union Response

By Kalea Hall

Notification and Background

DETROIT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unifor, the union representing Detroit Three autoworkers in Canada, said this week it received a notification from Stellantis that it is considering the sale of its Brampton, Ontario, plant. 

Brampton Plant Closure and Retooling

Brampton was closed for retooling in 2024. It was set to reopen in 2025 to produce the Jeep Compass, but Stellantis instead paused retooling and moved production to a factory in Illinois after U.S. President ​Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Upcoming Contract Negotiations

Unifor will soon negotiate a new contract with Stellantis that covers the Brampton, Windsor Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant. The current contract expires Sept. 20. 

Electric Vehicle Production Discussions

Potential Partnership with Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology

Stellantis was previously reported to be discussing options for building ​electric vehicles in Canada with Chinese partner Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology.

Union Concerns Over Chinese Partnership

Unifor expressed serious concerns about Stellantis bringing a Chinese partner to make electric vehicles at the shuttered plant. 

Stellantis Official Response

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

(Reporting by Kalea Hall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis is considering selling its Brampton, Ontario plant, which has been idle since 2024 after retooling stalled and production moved to Illinois due to U.S. tariffs (search.open.canada.ca)
  • Unifor’s upcoming contract talks—covering Brampton, Windsor Assembly, and Etobicoke Casting—will begin ahead of the September 20, 2026 expiry and are taking place amid concern over potential Leapmotor electric vehicle plans (autotalks.uniforautohub.ca)
  • Stellantis previously received over C$529 million in federal support to retool Brampton for EV/Jeep production, but funding has been paused due to lack of progress and there’s growing anxiety about using it for Chinese knock‑down assembly (search.open.canada.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Stellantis considering the sale of its Brampton plant?
Stellantis paused retooling of the Brampton plant after moving Jeep Compass production to Illinois due to tariffs, and is now considering a sale.
What concerns has Unifor raised about Stellantis and the Brampton plant?
Unifor expressed concerns about Stellantis partnering with a Chinese firm to build electric vehicles at the shuttered Brampton plant.
When does the current Unifor contract with Stellantis expire?
The current contract between Unifor and Stellantis expires on September 20.
What was the original plan for the Brampton, Ontario plant?
The Brampton plant was to be retooled in 2024 and reopen in 2025 to produce the Jeep Compass.
Has Stellantis commented on the potential sale of the plant?
Stellantis has not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the potential sale.

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