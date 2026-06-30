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ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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ECB Policymakers Warn Inflation Risks Linger Despite Oil Price Drop

ECB Response to Oil Price Movements and Inflation Outlook

SINTRA, Portugal, June 30 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers welcomed the recent drop in oil prices on Tuesday but warned that energy costs remain high and the shock will linger in the economy for some time, fuelling price pressures.

Monetary Policy Actions and Market Expectations

The ECB raised interest rates last month and policymakers are contemplating whether to follow that with further monetary tightening in the coming months, even if prospects for a Middle East peace deal have driven oil prices lower since the June 11 rates decision.

Another move is already priced in by markets and remains firmly on the table.

Chief Economist's Perspective

"In terms of the overall inflation impulse, the fact that we do have, maybe for a couple of years, oil prices above the pre-war level, that essentially is a cost-increasing impulse to the economy," the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, said on Bloomberg TV.

Bundesbank President's Analysis

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel acknowledged that energy prices fell quicker than the ECB had projected, easing some price pressures.

Energy Price Projections

The ECB's milder scenario had projected that Brent crude prices would drop to $78 a barrel by the end of the year, but it is already below $73 and futures hint at further falls to come.

"I have to admit that the retreat of energy prices, oil prices, this was a surprise," Nagel told CNBC.

Lingering Risks and Inflation Concerns

However, both Nagel and Lane warned that supply constraints and the need to replenish oil stocks could keep prices relatively high for some time.

"The energy price shock that started with the conflict in the Middle East is not over, is still in the system, so I expect inflation rates will stay significantly above our target," Nagel said. 

Views from Other Policymakers

Belgian central bank chief Pierre Wunsch, meanwhile, said the case for another rate increase has diminished.

"We might need another hike — that’s, of course, what the market is pricing — but not as much as we thought in June," he told Bloomberg TV. "I would rather, if we believe we need another one, move quickly. It doesn’t mean July."

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Financial markets put the chance of a July rate increase at about 33% and a move is fully priced in only by December. 

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices have dropped more sharply than the ECB anticipated, weakening the case for an immediate follow‑up rate hike, though markets still price in another move later this year. (investing.com)
  • Philip Lane and Joachim Nagel emphasize that despite the retreat, energy costs remain high and the lingering shock continues to fuel inflation pressures across the economy. (marketscreener.com)
  • Market expectations show only a one‑in‑three chance of a rate hike in July and no certainty until December, reflecting continued caution amid uncertain inflation trajectories. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB still concerned about inflation despite lower oil prices?
ECB policymakers warn that energy costs remain high and the inflationary impact of the recent price shocks will linger in the economy for some time.
What actions has the ECB recently taken to address inflation?
The European Central Bank raised interest rates last month and is considering further monetary tightening.
How have oil prices changed since the ECB's last rates decision?
Oil prices have fallen below the levels projected by the ECB, with Brent crude dropping below $73 per barrel ahead of expectations.
Could the ECB raise interest rates again soon?
Markets have already priced in another rate increase, with a 33% chance in July and a move fully expected by December.
What are the risks to energy prices highlighted by ECB officials?
Supply constraints and the need to replenish oil stocks may keep energy prices relatively high, prolonging inflation pressures.

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