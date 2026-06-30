GBAF Logo
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Finance

US will stand with European allies in defence of Baltics, US general says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defence

US Pledges Support as NATO Strengthens Baltic Defence Command Structure

NATO's Enhanced Command Structure and US Commitment in the Baltic Region

By Sabine Siebold

US Assurance to European Allies

VALGA, Estonia, June 30 (Reuters) - The United States will stand with its European allies in the defence of the Baltic countries, the American commander of NATO's land forces in Europe said on Tuesday as the alliance assigned an additional headquarters to the region.

"You're ready to do more and following words with action, and the United States will be there alongside you," U.S. General Chris Donahue said at a ceremony in the Estonian town of Valga.

"That is how deterrence is built: Not with words from a podium, but with boots in the mud."

Donahue, who will relinquish his post on Thursday, doubles as chief of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa.

Strategic Changes in NATO Command

Expansion of Command Zones

NATO troops in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and in northern Poland, have until now come under the command of a single multinational headquarters based in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin.

Creating a second command zone allows the alliance to devote more troops to the Baltic states.

Deployment of Multinational Divisions

For now, two multinational divisions in Estonia and Latvia will come under the command of the German Netherlands Corps based in the German town of Muenster.

Security Concerns and Political Context

Russian Threat and NATO Response

NATO has said Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, could mount a large-scale assault on allied territory as early as 2029 if it continues arming as it is now. The Kremlin denies such plans.

Pressure from the United States

Pressure on Europe to increase its defences has mounted following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accuses the bloc of not pulling its military weight.

Alliance Determination and Operational Readiness

Demonstration of Unity and Readiness

DETERMINATION TO DEFEND EVERY INCH OF NATO TERRITORY

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the shift in NATO's posture was proof of the alliance's determination to defend every inch of allied territory.

"It is a visible and strong demonstration of NATO's unity, readiness, and of our collective determination to defend every inch of Allied territory," he said in Valga.

Operational Capacity of the New Corps

When fully operational, an army corps typically commands three divisions, or 40,000 to 60,000 troops. In peacetime, it normally exists as a skeleton command structure, with specialist functions such as artillery, air defence and medics in place to allow rapid deployment of troops when needed.

History and Future of NATO Corps in the Region

The Multi-National Corps Northeast in Szczecin has been in charge of the entire region until now. It was set up in 2017, three years after Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

A second corps in charge of Baltic defence would allow NATO to bring in "mass at speed," a military official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Linda Pasquini and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • General Chris Donahue emphasized that deterrence is built not through words but "boots in the mud" in a speech in Valga, Estonia, underscoring U.S. commitment to Baltic defence. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • NATO assigned a second corps-level command— the German‑Netherlands Corps (1GNC) based in Münster — to oversee land forces in Estonia and Latvia by mid‑2026, enhancing the alliance’s ability to bring "mass at speed." (lrt.lt)
  • The move addresses the strategic vulnerability of the Baltics and strengthens deterrence amid warnings that Russia could consider a large‑scale attack as soon as 2029 if current arms trends continue— a possibility NATO warns against. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US general say about NATO's defence of the Baltics?
US General Chris Donahue stated that the United States will stand with European allies in the defence of the Baltic countries, emphasizing action over words.
What change is NATO making to its command structure in the Baltic region?
NATO is assigning an additional headquarters to the Baltic region, creating a second command zone for more focused defence.
Why is NATO increasing its military presence in the Baltics?
NATO is increasing its presence due to concerns over potential threats from Russia and to boost deterrence and readiness in the region.
Which multinational divisions will operate under the new command?
Two multinational divisions in Estonia and Latvia will be commanded by the German Netherlands Corps based in Muenster, Germany.
How many troops could a fully operational army corps command in the region?
A fully operational army corps typically commands three divisions, totaling around 40,000 to 60,000 troops.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Romania detonates Russian drone fragments found near Ukraine border

Romania detonates Russian drone fragments found near Ukraine border

Image for UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism

UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism

Image for Ukraine hits Russia's Dubna satellite site for second time, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine hits Russia's Dubna satellite site for second time, Zelenskiy says

Image for Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch

Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch

Image for StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO

StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO

Image for Nearly one million people worldwide became millionaires in 2025, UBS report finds

Nearly one million people worldwide became millionaires in 2025, UBS report finds

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat
ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat
Image for UK housebuilders face potential lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct
UK housebuilders face potential lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct
Image for Italy's Del Vecchio heirs face off over reforms at shareholder meeting 
Italy's Del Vecchio heirs face off over reforms at shareholder meeting 
Image for EU unveils new steel import quotas to protect its industry from overcapacity
EU unveils new steel import quotas to protect its industry from overcapacity
Image for SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion 
SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion 
Image for Exclusive-Turkey says NATO adjusting to security landscape, US not withdrawing
Exclusive-Turkey says NATO adjusting to security landscape, US not withdrawing
Image for UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation
UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation
Image for British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules
British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules
Image for Factbox-Morgan Stanley cuts Brent price view as Hormuz flows recover, flags 2027 surplus
Factbox-Morgan Stanley cuts Brent price view as Hormuz flows recover, flags 2027 surplus
Image for UK's Saga posts first-half cruise bookings ahead of expectations
UK's Saga posts first-half cruise bookings ahead of expectations
Image for Bird nests of fibre-optic cables show war's impact on Ukraine
Bird nests of fibre-optic cables show war's impact on Ukraine
Image for UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules
UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules
View All Finance Posts