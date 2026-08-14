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Fitch keeps UK's credit rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fitch keeps UK's credit rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Fitch Keeps UK Credit Rating at ‘AA-’ With Stable Outlook Amid Economic Growth

Fitch Affirms UK Credit Rating and Economic Outlook

Fitch's Decision and Rationale

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday maintained its sovereign credit ratings on the United Kingdom at "AA-" with a "stable" outlook.

"UK's ratings are supported by its high-income, large, diversified and flexible economy, credible macroeconomic policy framework, and financing flexibility from deep capital markets and sterling's international reserve currency status," the global ratings agency said in its report.

Economic Growth and Contributing Factors

The UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.3% in June as companies enjoyed a respite from the energy price surge caused by the Iran war, the start of the men's soccer World Cup and hot weather, official data showed.

Political Implications and Leadership Response

While the stronger reading offers some encouragement for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took office in July after Keir Starmer's resignation, he still faces an array of challenges, including worries about fiscal discipline and the lingering effects of the Iran war.

"His more commanding position within the ruling Labour Party, and higher public approval ratings should support greater political stability for the remainder of this parliamentary term," Fitch said.

Comparison With Other Rating Agencies

Its ratings affirmation follows peer S&P's similar action in April and Moody's in November 2025.

(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Fitch maintained the UK at AA− with a stable outlook on August 14, 2026, emphasising its strong macroeconomic framework and financing flexibility. (investing.com)
  • UK economic growth surprised to the upside, with June 2026 GDP rising by 0.3%—a bump attributed to easing energy prices following the Iran war’s impact, combined with strong demand from hot weather and the start of the men’s soccer World Cup. (reddit.com)
  • Fitch’s affirmation aligns with similar stable‑outlook decisions by S&P in April 2026 and Moody’s in November 2025, underscoring a consistent consensus among major ratings agencies. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current Fitch credit rating for the UK?
Fitch has maintained the UK's sovereign credit rating at 'AA-' with a 'stable' outlook.
Why did Fitch keep a stable outlook for the UK's credit rating?
Fitch cited the UK's high-income, large, diversified economy, credible policy framework, and financing flexibility.
What recent economic data was highlighted in the rating?
The UK economy grew by 0.3% in June, aided by a respite from the energy price surge and strong business activity.
How does the UK's credit rating compare to ratings by S&P and Moody's?
Both S&P and Moody's have also affirmed stable ratings for the UK, with actions in April 2024 and November 2025 respectively.
What challenges does the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham face?
He faces issues such as fiscal discipline and the impacts of the Iran war, despite political stability and higher approval ratings.

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