Russian Air Attack Damages Residential Building in Odesa, Ukraine; 8 Injured
Details of the Russian Air Attack in Odesa
Incident Overview
Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian air attack damaged a multi-story residential building in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Thursday, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of its military administration.
Casualties and Injuries
Eight people were injured in the attack, Lysak added on the Telegram messaging app, while a Reuters witness reported an explosion on Wednesday in the capital, Kyiv, amid continued Russian air strikes.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese and Clarence Fernandez)