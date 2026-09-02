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Russian air attack damages multi-story residential building in Ukraine's Odesa, official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian air attack damages multi-story residential building in Ukraine's Odesa, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Conflict News

Russian Air Attack Damages Residential Building in Odesa, Ukraine; 8 Injured

Details of the Russian Air Attack in Odesa

Incident Overview

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian air attack damaged a multi-story residential building in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Thursday, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of its military administration.

Casualties and Injuries

Eight people were injured in the attack, Lysak added on the Telegram messaging app, while a Reuters witness reported an explosion on Wednesday in the capital, Kyiv, amid continued Russian air strikes.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike hit a 24‑storey residential building in Odesa, damaging multiple floors (17–23) and injuring eight people, including a child, per city authorities and emergency services (apnews.com).
  • Odesa’s governor, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the attack on Telegram; responders worked to extinguish fires, restore power, and assist affected residents (pravda.com.ua).
  • The attack occurred amid a broader escalation of Russian air strikes targeting Odesa and Kyiv, which has intensified pressure on Ukraine’s critical urban and port infrastructure (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Odesa during the Russian air attack?
A Russian air attack damaged a multi-story residential building in Odesa, injuring eight people.
How many people were injured in the Odesa airstrike?
Eight people were reported injured in the Russian air attack on Odesa.
Who reported the damage from the airstrike in Odesa?
Serhiy Lysak, the head of Odesa's military administration, reported the damage.
Was there any related incident in Kyiv?
A Reuters witness reported an explosion in Kyiv amid continued Russian air strikes.

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