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Morning Bid: Bonds breathe sigh of relief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Bonds breathe sigh of relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Central Banks Bonds

Bond Market Relief: Yields Fall as Central Banks Weigh Inflation and Policy

Market Overview and Central Bank Actions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Bond Market Movements

Battered bond markets licked their wounds on Thursday, with yields in the U.S. and Japan edging lower, but little has changed to improve the overall picture for debt investors.

Impact of Oil Prices and Inflation

Oil prices remain above $90 a barrel as the U.S. and Iran escalated strikes against each other, fanning inflation fears that have pressured central banks to tighten monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Markets have dialled up the probability that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike this month to about 67% from 37% odds a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed Officials' Commentary

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams tempered those expectations slightly on Wednesday, saying that rising long-term bond yields are a reflection of a solid economy and that he wanted to see more data before deciding on rates.

Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Speaking of data, ADP labour figures on Wednesday came in below expectations, but Friday brings the more reliable and closely watched monthly report on U.S. nonfarm payrolls. Following that, the next major data point will be consumer price index figures on September 11.

Fed Governor Waller's Upcoming Speech

Next on the Fed docket is Governor Christopher Waller, who is due to speak at a Reuters NEXT event at 1230 GMT on Thursday in Washington. He said in July that higher rates may be needed in the near term.

European Central Bank and Bank of Japan Developments

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have their own inflation concerns. Data on Thursday showed Japan's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in five months in August, adding to evidence the economy is robust enough to handle a BOJ rate hike.

Yen Strength and JGB Auction

That may be helping the long-suffering yen, which rose to a three-week high, adding to a surge on Wednesday that raised suspicions of a rate check by Japan's central bank.

Japanese government bonds, which have been at the centre of recent ructions in debt markets, got a measure of relief after an auction of 30-year securities showed decent demand. Benchmark 10-year JGB yields retreated from a 30-year peak of 3.015% touched on Wednesday.

Corporate and Equity Market Updates

Broadcom's AI Chip Sales Outlook

In the corporate sector, Broadcom said after the bell on Wednesday that it expected strong AI chip sales for the next two years. Even so, the company's shares fell more than 3% at one point in extended trading.

Equity Futures Performance

Equity futures pointed to slight gains in Europe and the U.S. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.03% at 6,373 while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.07% at 7,682.8.

Key Market Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

  • Bond auctions: France reopening of 10-year, 14-year and 20-year sales; UK reopening of 23-year sale
  • S&P PMI data for France, Germany, euro zone, UK
  • Euro zone producer price data for July

(Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets now assign around a 68%–73% probability to a 25‑bp Fed rate increase in mid‑September, up sharply from roughly 37% a week ago (kiplinger.com).
  • Japanese 30‑year government bond auction drew strong demand—the highest bid‑to‑cover ratio since 2019—pushing the 10‑year JGB yield down from decades‑high levels (brecorder.com).
  • Broadcom’s upbeat AI chip revenue performance was overshadowed by a cautious outlook, triggering a roughly 12% slide in after‑hours trading (ca.finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did bond yields in the US and Japan decline?
Bond yields declined due to recent market relief, tempered rate hike expectations, and positive economic data in both the US and Japan.
How are inflation concerns influencing central bank policies?
Inflation fears, fueled by high oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, are pressuring central banks like the Fed and ECB to consider further monetary tightening.
What are the key upcoming economic data releases?
The main upcoming releases are the US nonfarm payrolls report, consumer price index figures, and S&P PMI data across major European economies.
How are bond auctions impacting European markets?
Various bond auctions, including those in France and the UK, are providing new supply and affecting market dynamics across European debt markets.
What impact did recent comments by US Fed officials have on market expectations?
Comments by Fed officials like John Williams and Christopher Waller have contributed to more cautious expectations about the timing and size of future rate hikes.

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