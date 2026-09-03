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Finance

Holcim launches biggest-ever investment in Czech Republic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Holcim Unveils Largest Czech Investment with Low Carbon Cement Plant

Holcim's Expansion and Sustainable Innovation in the Czech Republic

Launch of Calcined Clay Production Line

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Holcim on Thursday said it had launched a new calcined clay production line in the Czech Republic as the Swiss building materials company steps up its production of low carbon cement.

Investment Details and Significance

Financial Commitment

Holcim has spent 40 million Swiss francs ($49.29 million) on the plant in Cizkovice, the largest-ever investment by the company's Czech business.

Technological Advancements

Patented Calcined Clay Technology

The line uses patented technology to partially replace clinker in the kiln with calcined clay, reducing the cement's carbon footprint by around 30%, Holcim said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8116 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The Cížkovice calcined clay line is Holcim’s biggest investment in the Czech Republic to date, costing CHF 40 million (~USD 49.3 million) and opening in September 2026. (uv.gov.cz)
  • Using calcined clay allows partial replacement of clinker, cutting the carbon footprint of cement by approximately 30%, aligned with Holcim’s broader NextGen low‑carbon strategy. (holcim.com)
  • The Cížkovice facility is part of a Europe‑wide rollout of calcined clay technology, following earlier dedicated lines like the 2023 launch in France and reflecting Holcim’s goal to scale low‑carbon cement production by 2030. (holcim.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Holcim's latest investment in the Czech Republic?
Holcim has invested 40 million Swiss francs in a new calcined clay production line in Cizkovice, the largest-ever Czech investment by the company.
How does the new plant reduce carbon emissions?
The plant uses patented technology to replace clinker with calcined clay, cutting the cement’s carbon footprint by around 30%.
Where is Holcim’s new production line located?
The new calcined clay production line is located in Cizkovice, Czech Republic.
What product does Holcim manufacture at the new Czech plant?
Holcim manufactures low carbon cement at the new Cizkovice plant using calcined clay.

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