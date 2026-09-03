Holcim Unveils Largest Czech Investment with Low Carbon Cement Plant
Holcim's Expansion and Sustainable Innovation in the Czech Republic
Launch of Calcined Clay Production Line
ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Holcim on Thursday said it had launched a new calcined clay production line in the Czech Republic as the Swiss building materials company steps up its production of low carbon cement.
Investment Details and Significance
Financial Commitment
Holcim has spent 40 million Swiss francs ($49.29 million) on the plant in Cizkovice, the largest-ever investment by the company's Czech business.
Technological Advancements
Patented Calcined Clay Technology
The line uses patented technology to partially replace clinker in the kiln with calcined clay, reducing the cement's carbon footprint by around 30%, Holcim said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8116 Swiss francs)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)