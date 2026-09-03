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Finance

Audi, SAIC Motor set up innovation hub for China-exclusive brand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Automotive China Market innovation

Audi and SAIC Motor Launch Innovation Hub for Next-Gen China-Exclusive AUDI Models

Strategic Partnership and Innovation Initiatives

Establishment of the Innovation Hub

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium subsidiary Audi on Thursday established an innovation hub with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor for the China-exclusive AUDI brand, the company said in a statement.

Focus Areas of the Joint Venture

• The new Shanghai-based joint venture,dedicated to the four-letter, all-caps AUDI brand,will focus on vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered immersive smart cockpits, and next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems tailored to premium Chinese customers.

Ownership Structure

• The companies did not disclose the venture's ownership structure.

Development of Next-Generation AUDI Models

Joint Development and Platform

• Audi and SAIC will jointly develop four all-new AUDI models on the Audi ADP 2.0 (Advanced Digitized Platform), a dedicated architecture for next-generation intelligent connected vehicles.

Product Lineup Expansion

• The new models will broaden and complement AUDI's product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Ju-min Park)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi and SAIC have deepened their China‑only ‘AUDI’ sub‑brand partnership, establishing a dedicated R&D hub in Shanghai focused on intelligent connectivity, AI cockpits, and advanced driver‑assist systems tailored for premium Chinese customers. (audi.com)
  • The joint venture will develop four new models on the Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) 2.0 architecture, expanding AUDI’s local lineup; the first model is slated to launch in 2028. (audi.com)
  • The innovation center marks Audi’s first full value‑chain R&D facility outside Europe and accelerates development cycles by over 30%, integrating Chinese digital expertise with Audi’s luxury engineering. (english.shanghai.gov.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new innovation hub by Audi and SAIC Motor?
The hub aims to develop vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered smart cockpits, and advanced driver-assistance systems for premium Chinese customers.
Where will the Audi-SAIC innovation hub be based?
The innovation hub will be based in Shanghai, China.
How many new AUDI models will be developed as part of this partnership?
Audi and SAIC will jointly develop four all-new AUDI models on the ADP 2.0 platform.
When is the first vehicle from this joint venture expected to launch?
The first China-exclusive AUDI model is planned for launch in 2028.
What technologies will the new innovation hub focus on?
It will focus on vehicle and driving-control, AI-powered smart cockpits, and next-gen driver-assistance systems.

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