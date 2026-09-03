Audi and SAIC Motor Launch Innovation Hub for Next-Gen China-Exclusive AUDI Models

Strategic Partnership and Innovation Initiatives

Establishment of the Innovation Hub

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium subsidiary Audi on Thursday established an innovation hub with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor for the China-exclusive AUDI brand, the company said in a statement.

Focus Areas of the Joint Venture

• The new Shanghai-based joint venture,dedicated to the four-letter, all-caps AUDI brand,will focus on vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered immersive smart cockpits, and next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems tailored to premium Chinese customers.

Ownership Structure

• The companies did not disclose the venture's ownership structure.

Development of Next-Generation AUDI Models

Joint Development and Platform

• Audi and SAIC will jointly develop four all-new AUDI models on the Audi ADP 2.0 (Advanced Digitized Platform), a dedicated architecture for next-generation intelligent connected vehicles.

Product Lineup Expansion

• The new models will broaden and complement AUDI's product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Ju-min Park)