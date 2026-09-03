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Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mongolia bears brunt of Russia's fuel crunch, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy International Relations

Mongolia Faces Rising Fuel Prices Amid Russian Supply Crisis

Impact of Russian Fuel Shortages on Mongolia

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mongolia, Russia's long-term trading partner, is feeling the pinch of fuel shortages in its neighbour, the dominant supplier of gasoline and diesel, a Mongolian official told Reuters.  

Nationwide Effects and Public Response

Media and Reuters witnesses reported long queues at petrol stations across the nation, which put curbs on sales of the fuel last month.

Causes of the Fuel Shortage

The gasoline and diesel shortages have spilled over from Russia, where Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and high seasonal demand led to a fuel crunch. 

Statements from Mongolian Officials

"I know about the problem in Russia. However, the fuel price is rising for Mongolia," Bolorchuluun Tsendgombo, the director of the policy and planning department in Mongolia's food ministry, told Reuters.

Prices had risen to nearly $1.5 to $2 a litre, he added, from the rate during the spring, of roughly a dollar per litre, he added. 

Trade Agreements and Fuel Supply Data

Russia's export ban on gasoline and diesel exempts countries, such as Mongolia, with which it has inter-governmental pacts on fuel supplies.

Traders said Russian diesel fuel supplies to Mongolia rose by 7% to 1,05 million metric tons between January and July. Gasoline exports increased to 515,000 tons from 450,000 tons, while supplies of jet fuel fell 40% to 32,000 tonnes.

In July alone, Russia's motor fuel exports to Mongolia declined to 173,000 tons from 186,400 tons in June.

Grain Imports and Economic Adjustments

Mongolia may reduce imports of Russian grain due to a bigger expected harvest, after buying about 100,000 tons of its wheat last year, Tsendgombo added in remarks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Diplomatic Relations and Strategic Partnerships

On Wednesday President Vladimir Putin met Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral in the Russian far eastern city, hailing "traditional, friendly and neighbourly" ties as having now reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. 

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Mongolia relies on Russia for over 95% of its fuel imports, making it highly vulnerable to Russian disruptions (tass.com).
  • July exports to Mongolia fell (diesel: 173,000 t vs June’s 186,400 t), despite a year‑to‑date increase in Russian fuel exports to Mongolia (diesel +7%, gasoline +14%) (lenta.profinansy.ru).
  • Russia agreed to deliver extra emergency fuel (25,000 t gasoline, 5,000 t jet fuel) by end‑August to ease Mongolia’s shortages (themoscowtimes.com)+

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mongolia experiencing fuel shortages?
Mongolia faces fuel shortages due to reduced gasoline and diesel exports from Russia, which is handling its own supply crunch caused by refinery attacks and high demand.
How have Mongolia's fuel prices changed?
Fuel prices in Mongolia have risen to $1.5-$2 per litre, up from roughly $1 per litre in the spring.
What impact have Russian export bans had on Mongolia?
Although Russia's export ban exempts Mongolia, reduced supply and increased prices are still significantly affecting the country.
How much Russian fuel does Mongolia receive?
Russian diesel supplies to Mongolia rose by 7% to 1.05 million metric tons from January to July, while gasoline exports increased to 515,000 tons.
What effects might Mongolia's grain harvest have on imports?
A bigger expected harvest may lead Mongolia to reduce Russian grain imports after purchasing around 100,000 tons of wheat in the previous year.

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