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Explainer-Why a longer working week may not fix Volkswagen's woes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-Why a longer working week may not fix Volkswagen's woes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Will a Longer Working Week Fix Volkswagen’s Problems Amid Restructuring?

Examining the 35-Hour Working Week and Its Impact on Volkswagen

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - With a confrontation brewing between management and unions over Volkswagen's restructuring plans amid wider efforts to protect the future of German auto production, attention is turning to the industry's 35-hour working week.

Automakers complain high domestic costs weigh on profit at a time when cheaper models from abroad are stealing market share, part of a broader discussion about German competitiveness.

Here are some facts about the 35-hour week and why extending it may not solve Volkswagen's problems.

What is the 35-Hour Week?

The 35-hour week is the full-time standard for many production workers in Germany's metalworking industry, including large parts of the auto sector.

It emerged from collective bargaining agreements negotiated by the IG Metall union in the 1980s and 1990s after a series of strikes, including one lasting seven weeks by the West German metal industry in 1984 under the banner "More time to live, love, laugh".

Who is Calling for a Change?

In Saxony, where Volkswagen's Zwickau plant is threatened with closure, state premier Michael Kretschmer said a 40-hour week should be seriously considered, and praised Mercedes-Benz, where management is pushing unions to agree to longer working hours for the same pay.

Kretschmer and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a fellow conservative, have both warned that the 35-hour week harms German competitiveness, although any change to labour contracts must be negotiated between unions and employers.

How Expensive Are German Auto Workers?

According to Oliver Wyman's Harbour Report, Germany has some of the highest automotive labour costs in the world, at about $3,307 per vehicle versus $955 in Spain and $597 in China. The authors say this is down to strong unions and labour regulations.

Could a 40-Hour Week Be Part of the Solution?

Potential Cost Savings

Using an example hourly labour cost of €65, auto industry analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer calculates that increasing the standard working week to 40 hours for the same pay could reduce labour costs by some 13%, helping German auto plants maintain or even increase current production.

Limitations of Longer Working Hours

However, ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski said five more contractual working hours a week would not close the structural gap with low-cost industrial locations like China.

Volkswagen also has a demand problem, and this is not solved by working more, according to unions and some industry observers.

With Volkswagen currently in the process of removing around half a million vehicles' worth of excess annual capacity from its European network and considering the closure of four German plants, if anything workers would need to work less, they argue.

What Other Options Are There?

Union Resistance to Longer Hours

IG Metall, which represents most Volkswagen workers in Germany, has pushed back strongly against proposals to increase working hours ahead of autumn collective bargaining talks.

Previous Examples of Cooperation

One example of co-operation, however, is a 1994 agreement in which Volkswagen management and unions reached a deal where workers accepted lower pay for a 28.8 hour, four-day week.

This bought Volkswagen time to restructure and introduce leaner production methods, helping it ride out a sales slump that the company said threatened 30,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina Amann; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s 35‑hour week originates from 1980s‑90s IG Metall collective bargains and remains entrenched in the auto sector.
  • Germany has among the highest automotive labour costs per vehicle—around US $3,307, far above Spain or China, due to high wages, regulations and complexity.
  • Switching to a 40‑hour week could reduce labour cost per unit by ~13%, but it fails to address demand weakness and structural competitiveness challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 35-hour week in Germany's auto industry?
It is the standard full-time schedule for many workers, set by union agreements allowing 35 hours of work per week.
Why are longer working hours being discussed for Volkswagen?
Longer hours are proposed to reduce labor costs and boost competitiveness amid pressure from cheaper foreign models and internal restructuring.
Would extending the working week solve Volkswagen’s problems?
Not entirely. While costs may drop, experts say it won’t address demand issues or close the gap with low-cost countries.
What are the labor costs for German auto workers compared to other countries?
German auto labor costs are about $3,307 per vehicle, higher than Spain ($955) and China ($597), due to strong unions and regulations.
What alternative measures have Volkswagen and unions previously agreed on?
In 1994, they agreed to a reduced 28.8-hour week with lower pay to save jobs and help the company restructure.

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